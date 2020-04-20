A rival of Marshall University is trying to snatch a football star from the Thundering Herd’s back yard.
Fellow Conference USA foe Western Kentucky offered Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs a scholarship. Biggs also picked up an offer from Lehigh last week,
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle is rated a three-star prospect by 247.com and two-star by rivals.com.
Biggs, a junior, also has offers from Marshall, Akron, Eastern Kentucky and Richmond. Biggs has unofficially visited Penn State and West Virginia. Cincinnati, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia Tech also have shown interest.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are asked for the family and friends of longtime Cabell County coach Lloyd Wheeler, 71, who died Friday.
Wheeler coached baseball, football and wrestling at various points at Cammack and West Middle schools, as well as Huntington High.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley boys basketball star C.J. Meredith committed to Marshall. Ironton kicker Avery Book committed to Glenville State University. His teammate, wide receiver Collin Freeman, committed to Wooster.
Hannan basketball players Chandler Starkey and Casey Lowery committed to Alive Lloyd College. Charleston Catholic basketball player Aiden Satterfield received a scholarship offer from the University of Charleston. Wheelersburg girls basketball star Kaylee Darnell picked up an offer from Cedarville University.
University High School basketball player K.J. McClurg signed with New Hampshire. Winfield baseball star Landen Fairchild committed to West Virginia State. Lewis County (Kentucky) basketball player Sam O’Keefe committed to the University of Pikeville.
Raceland softball star Cam Davidson committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. George Washington University offered Huntington St. Joe girls basketball all-stater Grace Hutson. Virginia-Wise offered Huntington High tight end Eli Archer.
Former Rowan County baseball star A.J. Hacker transferred from Indiana to Northwest Florida State Junior College. Chapmanville basketball player Philip Mullins committed to West Virginia Tech. Greenup County girls basketball player Lexi Carroll committed to Rio Grande. Poca basketball star Isaac McKneely was offered by Kansas State.
Wheeling Central girls basketball player Hannah White committed to Cleveland State University. Bluefield girls basketball player Jaisah Smith committed to Concord. Huntington St. Joe soccer standout Stewart Perry signed with the University of Charleston.
Boise State offered South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton. Former Teays Valley Christian basketball star Stephen Verplancken transferred from Glenville State to Southern Illinois. South Point linebacker Brandon Pierson signed with Bluffton College.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Cabell Midland and West Virginia University football star Reese Donahue and former Huntington High and West Liberty football standout Brandon Morrison were named National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society members for maintaining at least a 3.2 grade point average throughout college.
Lawrence County baseball star Jackson Feltner was named a pre-season All-American by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association. Feltner signed with Morehead State. Ironton running back/safety Trevor Carter was named one of the top 150 high school football players in the Class of 2023 by College Football Today.
Former Fairland track and cross country star Jessica Price, South Point softball standout Haley Rawlins and Russell golfer Ben Wilson, all of Shawnee State, were named to the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character squad. Cabell Midland girls soccer star Emilie Charles won the Bucklew Scholarship at West Virginia University, where she has signed to play.
The Chicago Tribune named former Ironton football star George McAfee the 22nd-best player ever to play for the Chicago Bears. Condolences to the family and friends of former Hampshire High School football and cross country coach Paul Clovis, who died last week.