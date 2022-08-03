The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — With the 103rd West Virginia Amateur title hanging in the balance and a single shot separating them, Noah Mullens and Cam Roam matched shots and pars down the stretch on the Old White Course at The Greenbrier Resort as the tension mounted during Wednesday’s fourth and final round.

Neither could seemingly miss a fairway or green, nor could either get a resulting birdie putt to drop.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports for HD Media. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you