WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Rain in the morning, sun in the afternoon and a strengthening wind throughout the day presented quite a mixed bag on the back nine of the Old White course at The Greenbrier on Monday.
After fighting through the wind on holes 12, 13 and 14, the breeze worked in favor of the players on 15, 16 and 17 with the latter three holes offering real chances to make up for mistakes on the former three.
Milton’s Noah Mullens certainly took advantage, birdieing 14, 15, 16 and 17, and Follansbee’s Ryan Bilby navigated the final four holes in 1-under par.
In the end, the current Marshall golfer (Bilby) and just-graduated Thundering Herd team member (Mullens) sit at 5-under-par for the tournament and are the co-leaders after two rounds at the 103rd West Virginia Amateur.
Gone were the favorable scoring conditions of Sunday’s opening round and players found themselves in a battle from the onset as more rain dumped on the property all morning. Only six players broke par on Monday after 13 did on Sunday and by the time the dust settled, only seven remained in the red entering Tuesday’s third round. The field was cut to the top 50 and ties after Monday’s round with 53 players at plus-11 or better getting into Tuesday.
For Bilby, who entered Monday at 4-under, three-back of first-round leader Kyle Wensel, the second round was about holding steady. For Mullens, who shot a 2-under 68 on Sunday, it was time to make a move.
“Finally got some putts to go in and kind of just rode the wave coming in,” Mullens said. “Made a good one on 14, made a bomb on 15 — like a 40-footer — and then made two solid 15-footers on 16 and 17. Really got hot at the end and builds momentum for the next two days.”
Bilby got off to a fast start, picking up birdies on holes 1 and 2 before giving them back with bogeys at 3 and 8. That was a bit of a microcosm of the day but he came up with shots when he needed to. That was never truer than on the par-4 13th as his tee shot went out of bounds right and after a retee, he was able to get up and down to salvage a bogey. Despite losing a shot at the time, he admitted that the bogey was as important a score as he’s made on any hole so far.
“That was absolutely massive, yeah,” Bilby said. “I felt like I made eagle.”
Wensel, who set a new Meadows Course record with a 7-under 63 on Sunday, was the one of the leaders to play through the heaviest winds late into the afternoon and evening. He picked up a birdie on the par-3 15th and despite a double-bogey on 12, held it together to card a round of 3-over 73. That leaves him at 4-under, just one back of the lead and two clear of the rest of the field.
“I hit it great to an extent, there was a three- or four-hole stretch there on the back — 11, 12, 13, 14 — I didn’t really hit it good but you have that in a four-day tournament,” Wensel said. “You’re not going to hit it great for 72 holes but I battled. That’s all today was, was a battle and I’m still right there. Couldn’t ask for more going into the last two days of the tournament.”
Behind the lead trio, which will comprise Tuesday’s final third-round group, there was plenty of moving in both directions as well. Huntington’s Cam Roam matched Mullens’ round of 67 — which was the lowest round of the day — to quietly move to 2-under, three shots back in a tie for fourth. Also there is Scott Depot’s Cory Hoshor who registered his second straight round of 1-under, 69.
“That was kind of my goal to start the day — I knew I had to go something under par to stay in it,” Roam said. “It was so unpredictable, that weather. One hole it would be perfect, no wind and the next thing here comes the wind and it would start raining. I feel like the toughest thing today was the mental side out there. The unpredictability.”
“It was rough out there,” Hoshor concurred. “Windy. Some of those holes into the wind — you have 6-, 7- and 8-irons out here anyway and when it’s wet it’s even worse. I hit it pretty good, just made a bunch of pars.”
Kermit native and former Marshall golfer Davey Jude overcame a disastrous 4-over-thru-five start to come in with a round of 73 and is at 1-under and is tied for sixth with Buckhannon’s Christian McKisic. Lewisburg’s Nick Dent shot a 2-under 68 and is at even, in eighth while former George Washington standout and Marshall golfer Joseph Kalaskey has sole possession of ninth at 1-over for the tournament. Nick Fleming, Jess Ferrell, Woody Woodward and Cameron Jarvis share 10th place at plus-2.