The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

80322 amateur 0880322 amateur 08

Davey Jude is tied for first place with Cam Roam and Ryan Bilby heading into Wednesday’s final round of the West Virginia Amateur at The Greenbrier.

 JENNY HARNISH | The Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Over the course of a sunny, windy, rain-delayed third round on Tuesday on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier, the plot thickened, the leaderboard tightened and a crowd made up of youngsters and veterans put themselves in position for what promises to be a wild final-round shootout at the 103rd West Virginia Amateur.

Cam Roam, Davey Jude and Ryan Bilby took different paths to arrive at the same place — 2 under par for a share of the lead and in the final group for Wednesday’s final round.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you