WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – It was wet, it was wild and certainly, the first round of the 103rd West Virginia Amateur was eventful.
There was an ace, a 45-minute rain delay and a Meadows Course record.
That round of 7-under-par 63 from Wheeling’s Kyle Wensel set the tone for a relatively good scoring day at The Greenbrier Resort on Sunday.
Wensel, a graduate of Wheeling Central and a recently-graduated golfer at the University of Indianapolis, went out with the morning wave and caught fire, using birdies at Nos. 16, 17 and 18 to best the former competitive-round record set by Mason Williams (2019) and John Francisco (2021) by a stroke.
As of press time, it was also enough to put him three shots clear of a second-place tie between Davey Jude and Ryan Bilby (4-under) with a handful of players still on the golf course.
Wensel said he was just as surprised as anyone.
“I’m shocked,” he said. “At a loss for words, honestly. I’m super surprised with what happened today. I wasn’t even trying. Just wanted to hit greens and make pars and somehow a couple of putts went in and a couple of shots went close.”
A difficult stretch made Wensel's round even more unlikely as the par-4 16th was playing as the fourth-hardest hole on the course with the par-4 18th the second-most difficult. Yet Wensel cruised through, burying a 12-footer on the 18th to set a new mark - one he didn’t know at the time he was setting.
“I had no idea,” Wensel said. “I missed like a five-footer for birdie on 15 and it kind of woke me up a little bit and I somehow birdied the last three holes. That putt on 18, I had no idea that was for the course record.”
Wensel’s low round came on a day in which greens were soft and gettable due to rains in the area over the past week. Play was stopped at 3:55 p.m. due to lightning and resumed at 4:40 with rain still pouring across the property.
Wensel was long finished by the time the stoppage came but Bilby, a current golfer at Marshall and former standout at Brooke, wasn’t done yet.
After play resumed, he birdied the par-4 14th, settled for bogey on the par-3 15th and navigated the last three holes with three pars, including a 20-foot saver on No. 18 after hitting a tree with his tee shot.
“If they’d told me I could have a 4-under, I would’ve never stepped on the course,” Bilby said. “I just struck the ball so well and just made a few putts. Made enough to score. Hit the ball phenomenally though.”
Jude came in even later than Bilby and, like Wensel, made up ground late, notching birdies at No. 17 and No. 18 to finish off his round of 66. Playing in a group alongside Noah Mullens and Jess Ferrell - both of whom carded opening-round, 2-under 68s - the threesome played well and fed off on another all day.
“It always helps when you’re not looking for golf balls and things,” Jude, a native of Kermit, former Marshall golfer and former pro said. “We had lots of birdies and few bogeys.”
As of 7 p.m., Jude and Bilby were two shots clear of a six-way tie for fourth that included Mullens and Ferrell and also Barboursville’s Cameron Jarvis, Hurricane’s Jonathan Clark, Buckhannon’s Christian McKisic, and South Charleston’s Joseph Kalaskey. Four players finished Sunday’s opener at 1-under with Bridgeport’s Woody Woodward, Huntington’s Mitchell Lehigh, Pineville’s Brett Laxton and Scott Depot’s Cory Hoshor all finishing at 69.
Despite the delay, WVGA officials were confident that the entirety of the first round would be completed on Sunday. Monday’s second round will be held on the Old White Course with a cut to the top 50 and ties set for the end of the day.
Other notables included 13-time champion Pat Carter at 1-over, 2014 champion Brian Anania at 2-over, four-time champion Sam O’Dell at 4-over and reigning winner Philip Reale at 5-over.