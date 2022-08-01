WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — At 3-under-par and with a 45-minute rain delay having just ended, Cory Hoshor stepped onto the 14th tee box during Sunday’s first round of the 103rd West Virginia Amateur and promptly topped a tee shot into a creek, eventually settling for double bogey.
Thankfully for Hoshor, that shot was far from representative of his return to competitive golf this year.
Despite the hiccup, the former Buffalo standout, West Liberty graduate and West Virginia Golf Association employee carded a round of 1-under 69 on Sunday on the Meadows Course and followed it with another 69 on the Old White on Monday. At 2-under for the tournament and just three shots back of the lead, Hoshor is certainly in contention heading into Tuesday’s third round at The Greenbrier.
It’s the first year since 2015 that Hoshor has been eligible to compete in WVGA events as he began interning for the association during his freshman year of college in 2016. He was hired full time in 2018 before leaving this year to become a State Farm insurance sales representative.
The change of occupation freed Hoshor to compete again and he wasted no time, winning the WVGA’s first championship of the year, the Two Person Scramble, alongside playing partner Jeremy Vallet.
“Jeremy and I played really good. [The Palmer Course at Oglebay Resort is] a course that I’m comfortable with, and we got it rolling,” Hoshor said. “It was good.”
And it’s been good for most of the year. Hoshor made the quarterfinals of the Mid-Amateur Championship before bowing out to Philip Reale, and lost in a playoff alongside Vallet in the WVGA’s Four-Ball Championship. Heading into the week, Hoshor was seventh in the Player of the Year standings.
“It’s definitely a lot of fun. I’m enjoying it,” Hoshor said. “I’ve been playing pretty well, which helps too. It’s also weird, sometimes people don’t know that you switched roles, so they’re asking questions like you’re still working for the West Virginia Golf Association. But I really enjoy it and, obviously, still being a part of the golf community here in West Virginia and seeing everybody is huge too.”
Now 26 years old, Hoshor is on the shortlist of contenders at the WVGA’s premier events, as his two opening rounds this week proved. And while others may match his game, few if any can likely match his ability to anticipate course setup with former co-workers Brad Ullman (executive director), Chris Slack (director of rules and competition) and committee member Dave Pope largely in charge of pin placements and tee box selections.
“There’s guys out here that have played a bunch of these too, so they probably have as much knowledge as I do,” Hoshor said. “But I’ve been at every West Virginia Golf Association event over the past six or seven years now, so I definitely know Brad and Slack’s tendencies and the golf courses in general.”
And needless to say, neither Ullman nor Slack is likely to be needed for a ruling in Hoshor’s group.
“We actually had one [on Sunday] on [hole number] two - Howie [Peterson] hit a ball on two and asked, ‘Should I call Slack?’” Hoshor said. “I was like, ‘You can call Slack, but I’m pretty sure this is right.’”
ROAMING TO THE RANGE: Even after tying co-leader Noah Mullens for the lowest round of the day with a 3-under 67, Cam Roam went straight to the range after signing his scorecard. An admitted “range rat,” Roam, who didn’t play junior or high school golf, said he’s had to work his way from the bottom after getting a late start.
After losing a one-shot lead on the final hole of the 2019 West Virginia Amateur, Roam put himself in position to make amends and is now three shots back. For him, now is hardly the time to stop working.
“That’s the reason I got to this point, I feel like,” Roam said with a grin. “The last swing on 18 I was about to lose my mind there. I knew after that hole I had to get to the range. I know what I’m doing, it’s not doing it on the golf course. I just don’t want that bad taste in my mouth.”
KEEPING TRACK: A TrackMan system was placed on the par-5 17th hole on Monday for the second straight year, taking a number of measurements including swing speed, ball speed, carry distance and total distance.
While impressive numbers were posted all day, the winner again was 2020 champion Alex Easthom, who crushed a downwind drive a total of 375.6 yards with 340.1 yards of carry and a ball speed of 188.9 miles per hour. Easthom missed the cut by a shot, finishing his two rounds at 12-over.