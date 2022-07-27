The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Reale horizontal 2

Philip Reale hits from a bunker during the final round of the West Virginia Amateur last year. Reale won the event by nine shots, finishing at 10-under-par.

 JENNY HARNISH | Register-Herald

After breaking through for his first win last year, Philip Reale insists not much is different heading into this year’s 103rd edition of the West Virginia Amateur, which starts on Sunday at The Greenbrier Resort.

If anything, Reale said there’s less pressure on him coming in as the defending champion this year, having won after so many close calls. As far as confidence goes, that’s something the 38-year-old never lacks.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you