After breaking through for his first win last year, Philip Reale insists not much is different heading into this year’s 103rd edition of the West Virginia Amateur, which starts on Sunday at The Greenbrier Resort.
If anything, Reale said there’s less pressure on him coming in as the defending champion this year, having won after so many close calls. As far as confidence goes, that’s something the 38-year-old never lacks.
“You can talk to the guys, confidence has never been an issue for me,” Reale said with a chuckle. “I know when I play well, I can compete with anyone. It’s more that the pressure to do it isn’t there anymore. I’m hoping that will help me maybe just free it up a little bit more than in the past.”
If anything, Reale said he wants to reproduce last year’s approach, one that led to a four-round score of 270 (10-under-par), the lowest since 13-time champion Pat Carter matched that score in 2003. It’s a mindset Reale said took him a long time to develop but one that’s led to more success.
“My game has evolved since high school and college,” Reale said. “I used to fire at flags and make as many birdies as I could but that came with a lot of doubles and triples too. Now, it’s irons off tees. I’ve learned that par is a pretty good score anywhere and a lot of it has had to do with playing more with good players. I’ve been lucky enough to play in a couple of national-type events with some really good players and watch how they do things and I’ve taken every opportunity to play with [four-time Amateur champion] Sam O’Dell and Pat Carter. Both have been there time and time again and they know how to win and what it takes to win. I’ve learned a lot from them.”
The task facing Reale is certainly a tall one — defending the Greenbrier Trophy against a field packed full of as many legitimate contenders as any year in recent memory. Off the top of his head, Reale rattled off upwards of 20 players with a chance to win this week, and that is realistic if not conservative.
While Reale gets older each year, waves of younger players keep coming — players he admits get tougher and tougher to keep up with. But the maturity Reale said he didn’t have years ago serves him well now and could be his biggest advantage heading into the tournament.
“I’ve just got to do what I can to keep up with these guys who were born when I graduated high school and are hitting it 30 or 40 yards past me and can hit all the shots,” Reale said. “I’ve got to make up for it somewhere and I try to do it with patience and attitude.
“Most of the time, you can’t tell if I’m shooting 85 or 65. Attitude is a big part of it. Not getting down when things don’t go perfect, it happens to everybody. Over 72 holes everybody is going to have a shot that they messed up that cost them this or that and it’s kind of weathering those storms when they happen.”
That was certainly true last year. Reale led by a single stroke heading into the final round and bogeyed the second and fourth holes on Old White. From there, though, Reale caught fire, going 6-under over the final 13 holes to win by nine strokes.
“I only had two things I thought about all last year — commit to the shot and be patient,” Reale said. “That’s the first time over four days I’ve ever done that successfully. I committed to every shot and then understood that even when you commit to those shots, you’ve got to be willing to accept the results.”
While mentally Reale has never been better, life has taken a bit of a toll on his preparation. Since last year, his wife Abby gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, making time on the course even more difficult to come by.
Reale admitted his game has been inconsistent but added that the Meadows and Old White courses at the Greenbrier fit his eye. With that in mind, Reale said he will come into the week with the same approach hoping for the same result.
“I don’t know if I’ll change anything going into this year’s event,” Reale said. “I’ve still got to go play good golf and do my thing. There’s a lot of guys playing well and quite frankly, I haven’t been one of them this year. Now I have two daughters as opposed to one and both are growing like weeds. My wife probably needs as much credit as anyone for anything I do on the golf course.
“It’s been insane for me as of late. To date I’ve only played a total of 24 holes out at Edgewood [Country Club] and that’s the only actual playing out there I’ve done. I try to chip and putt at lunch time and hit a few balls when I can and last week I got out and did golf things four days. But in general, I’ll try to show up and do what I always do.”