PIKEVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in school history, the Lawrence County Bulldogs are region girls basketball champions as they dethroned four-time defending champion Pikeville in a 50-49 thriller in the 15th Region Tournament final on Sunday afternoon inside Appalachian Wireless Arena.
It was the second year in a row that the Bulldogs and the Panthers faced off in the 15th Region title game. Pikeville took last year's final in an exciting 46-43 overtime affair.
Lawrence County (30-5) returned the favor this time around as it secured their spot in the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena, where the Bulldogs will play Seventh Region power Sacred Heart on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
"We felt like we were just so close last year. It was the first time we had been here in 30 years," Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said. "Today, they made enough winning plays for us to be able to pull the championship off. I couldn't be more proud of my girls."
With the game tied at 48-all, Kentucky Miss Basketball candidate Kensley Feltner swished two free throws to give the Bulldogs a two-point lead with 7.5 seconds left.
Pikeville standout Trinity Rowe came down the floor and launched a 3 that would have won the game, but the shot was off the mark. However, Panther forward Leighan Jackson was fouled on the rebound and went to the line to try and tie it again with 1.3 seconds left.
Jackson drained the first free throw and coach Feltner followed it up with a timeout to try and ice the shooter. It paid off, as the second shot rattled out of the rim and time expired as the Bulldogs stormed the court in victory.
Pikeville (28-6) led by 13 points in the second half and had a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter, on top 42-32.
Lawrence County did not waver under the pressure, tightened up on the defensive end and started the final quarter on a 14-0 run to take a 46-42 lead after a pair of Feltner free throws with 1:28 to play.
"We just kind of talked to them and we told them that we didn't want them to have any regrets leaving today. We wanted them to leave everything on the floor," Melinda Feltner said of her message to the team going into the fourth quarter. "And man, they gave us an effort. We held (Pikeville) to one field goal in the fourth quarter. We did a great job defensively, and that's how we told them the game would be won, on that end of the floor with defense and rebounding."
Pikeville's only field goal of the fourth quarter came on a driving layup by Rowe with 1:17 to play that trimmed the score to 46-44. Rowe was fouled on the shot and missed the extra free throw, but Pikeville tied up Lawrence County on the rebound attempt to get the ball back.
Jackson was fouled for the Panthers and drained both free throws to tie the game back up at 46-all.
The next trip down the floor for the Bulldogs, Feltner came up huge once again as she got a bucket to go in the lane after a nice feed from Kaison Ward to put them ahead by two with 53 seconds left.
Pikeville guard Kyera Thornsbury drove into the paint and drew a foul with 40 seconds to go. She hit both of her charity attempts to tie the game up at 48 and set up the finish by Feltner.
"We just didn't make shots in the fourth quarter," Pikeville coach Kristy Orem said. "We had some good looks, but unfortunately, they just didn't fall."
Feltner led all scorers on the day with 24 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Abby Nelson joined her in double figures with 11. Sophie Adkins and Leandra Curnutte each added six points, while Kaison Ward rounded out the offense with three.
Rowe led the way for Pikeville with 15 points, 12 coming in the first half, while Jackson joined her in double figures with 13 and Thornsbury chipped in nine.
Pikeville saw its season come to an end with a 28-6 record but expects to return every player on the roster next season.
"Hopefully this will be a good fuel to the fire for them. This is not what we are supposed to do," Orem said. "But Lawrence County hit some big shots and they did a great job."
Lawrence County improved to 30-5 with the win and Feltner, who has scored 4,175 points during her impressive high school career, will now get to end it on Cawood's Court inside Rupp Arena.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 12 11 9 18 -- 50: K. Feltner 25, A. Nelson 11, L. Curnutte 6, S. Adkins 6, K. Ward 3
PIKEVILLE 14 15 13 7 -- 49: T. Rowe 15, L. Jackson 13, K. Thornsbury 9, K. Whited 5, R. Theiss 5, K. Hall 2
