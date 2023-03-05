The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in school history, the Lawrence County Bulldogs are region girls basketball champions as they dethroned four-time defending champion Pikeville in a 50-49 thriller in the 15th Region Tournament final on Sunday afternoon inside Appalachian Wireless Arena.

It was the second year in a row that the Bulldogs and the Panthers faced off in the 15th Region title game. Pikeville took last year's final in an exciting 46-43 overtime affair.

