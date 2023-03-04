PIKEVILLE, Ky. – “Survive and advance,” Melinda Feltner said Saturday.
Lawrence County has had to slog through two games with tough third-quarter stretches, but the Bulldogs are back in the 15th Region Tournament final.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
PIKEVILLE, Ky. – “Survive and advance,” Melinda Feltner said Saturday.
Lawrence County has had to slog through two games with tough third-quarter stretches, but the Bulldogs are back in the 15th Region Tournament final.
Pike County Central sliced Lawrence County’s 15-point halftime lead nearly in half by the end of the third frame on Saturday afternoon, but Kensley Feltner scored 13 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away, 81-68, at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Up next is Pikeville, the four-time defending region champion which beat Lawrence County in overtime for the latest of those last year. The Panthers roughed up Martin County, 69-19, earlier Saturday to advance to Sunday’s title game.
“We’re excited to be back in the championship game,” Melinda Feltner said. “We know the challenge ahead of us tomorrow. We’ve gotta have a better effort. Gotta continue to work and get ourselves ready to go to battle with Pikeville tomorrow.”
Kaison Ward scored 22 points and Sophie Adkins added 16 for Lawrence County (29-5) on Saturday. Kensley Feltner was 10 for 11 from the foul line and Ward splashed in four treys.
Hannah May scored 23 points to pace the Hawks (16-15). Abby Hess tallied 15, Emalie Tackett totaled 14 and Lindsey Bowman netted 10.
PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 12 20 17 19 – 68: Tackett 14, H. May 23, Hess 15, Bowman 10, A. May 6, Stanley 0, Fleming 0, Ray 0, Bryant 0, A. Hamilton 0, J. Hamilton 0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 26 21 10 24 – 81: Feltner 29, Curnutte 9, Ward 22, Adkins 16, Nelson 3, Holt 0, Maynard 0, Patton 0, See 0, Artrip 0, Bloomfield 0.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.