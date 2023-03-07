MOREHEAD, Ky. – Give me five!
That’s the motto for Ashland after the Tomcats walloped Boyd County in the 16th Region Tournament championship game 73-51 Tuesday to pick up their fifth consecutive region crown and their second five-peat in school history.
“I’m extremely happy for our players and I’ve said this multiple times tonight, they’ve had to fight through so much noise from November on and they’ve handled it with class,” Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner said. “They just focused on the task in front of them and they continued to get better every single day. The end result is what we saw here tonight.”
Ashland found its footing first with an early 8-0 run, sparked by back-to-back Zander Carter triples to force a Lions timeout.
Carter led the way with 23 points and eight rebounds to earn MVP honors for the tournament.
“He’s an elite player and that’s what he’s going to do,” Bonner said. “He made winning basketball plays for us the entire tournament, but it wasn’t just him. That was the beautiful thing about it. So many guys contributed each and every night.”
Boyd County coach Randy Anderson felt like his team was well-prepared, but just could not find an answer once the ball went in the air.
“We knew we couldn’t let them get out in transition, but that’s easier said than done with Carter and (Rheyce) Deboard over there,” Anderson said. “In the second and third game we played this year, we did a really good job of containing that, but when they penetrated, it left the post and the corners wide open.”
Tucker Conway splashed home a triple to open the second quarter to push the Tomcats ahead by 21.
Boyd County mounted a run in the third to trim the deficit to 43-33 after Alex Martin finished in the lane following a Jason Ellis and-1 midway through the frame. But the Lions could not solve the tandem of Deboard and Nate Freize as they had multiple hookups on a pick-and-roll. The Tomcats big man went 8 for 9 from the field and netted 17 points while Deboard added 16 and dished out nine dimes.
“He’s so good in pick-and-roll situations,” Bonner said of Frieze. “He understands his timing on when he’s supposed to dive. He understands the angle that he’s supposed to set that screen. He’s just a really high-IQ player in those situations. Him and Rheyce really have a great rhythm.”
Rhett Holbrook led the Lions with 18 points and 10 rebounds and tallied the Lions’ only triple in 25 attempts.
“If you would’ve told me we would be 1 for 25 from the arc, I would have thought you were crazy,” Anderson said. “We’ve shot it well all year and why this game had to be the night we shot it poorly, I don’t know.”
Martin tossed in 10 off the bench.
Deboard, Frieze and Tristin Davis joined Carter on the All-Tournament team. Cole Hicks, Jacob Spurlock and Martin represented Boyd County. Rounding out the team were Trey Gerike and Xavier Prater (Lewis County), Caleb Rimmer and Damon Charles (Russell), Connor Skaggs (East Carter), Zack Otis (Bath County), Seth Hickerson (Fleming County) and Cameron Adams (Morgan County).
Ashland (22-11) will meet Third Region champion Owensboro (19-10) at Rupp Arena on March 15 at 8:30 p.m.
BOYD COUNTY 6 16 20 9 — 51: Hicks 3, Spurlock 6, Ellis 6, Taylor 8, R. Holbrook 18, Martin 10, T. Holbrook, Smith.
ASHLAND 24 15 17 17 — 73: Carter 23, Adkins 2, Conway 5, Deboard 16, Davis 10, Freize 17.