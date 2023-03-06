MOREHEAD, Ky. — Braxton Jennings wasn’t sure the first one would go down.
By the time Ashland’s reserve sophomore guard was finished shooting 3-pointers in the first half, he could scarcely miss.
Jennings poured in 16 points in a second-quarter span of abut four and a half minutes — 12 of them on four treys — as the Tomcats pulled away to an 89-65 victory over Russell in the 16th Region Tournament boys semifinals on Monday night at Morehead State’s Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Jennings, also a standout running back in football, is more known for his hops and defensive intensity than his jump shot, which he said felt a little rusty the first time he unveiled it.
“It kinda felt off, but it went in,” Jennings said. “I just had a lot of confidence and I kept shooting after that.”
He knocked down four trifectas in the second frame — the last one kissed rim and glass before settling into the twine — as the Tomcats compiled a 20-4 run to break away from a four-point lead early in the second.
The Red Devils didn’t intend to leave Jennings open, Russell coach Derek Cooksey said, so much as help off him defensively and try to close out if he got a look. Ashland’s famed ability to whip the ball around in search of the best shot doused that tactic.
“It’s just so quick and they do a great job with ball movement, and he shot with confidence,” Cooksey said of Jennings. “When the first two go down, the hole gets bigger.”
Ashland also forced eight Red Devils turnovers and scored 10 points off them in the first half to help in building a 15-point halftime bulge.
The Tomcats oozed defensive intensity, and it began at the top. Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner thought the Tomcats had forced a turnover in front of his bench, and after Ashland didn’t get the call, he got fired up enough that assistant coach Bryan Lemaster pulled him by the arm farther down the bench and away from the 15th Region officiating crew.
“I always try to coach with as much energy as possible,” Bonner said. “I like to think I did the same as a player. Why not? You’re here in Morehead at the 16th Region Tournament. There’s no reason not to give it everything you got, whether you are playing or calling plays from the sideline.”
Added Jennings with a grin: “It gets us a little excited when he goes crazy. It really gets us excited to play defense.”
Zander Carter scored 25 points and Rheyce Deboard and Tristin Davis each scored 14 points to complement Jennings’ 19 for Ashland (21-11). Davis splashed in three first-quarter treys for Ashland, which will try for its fifth consecutive region tournament title on Tuesday night.
Russell (26-7) withstood that early barrage and was still within two points after Elijah Neel’s two charity tosses with 6:18 to play in the second quarter.
Then Carter drove the lane for a Tomcats bucket and Jennings scored in transition and hit a trey on consecutive possessions.
Damon Charles led the Red Devils with 14 points. Tatum Fleming and Neel each pitched in 13 and Caleb Rimmer dropped in a dozen for Russell, which tied for its most wins in a season since 2006-07.
RUSSELL 14 13 23 15 — 65: Neel 13, Blum 2, G. Carter 8, Rimmer 12, Charles 14, Quinn 0, Pennington 0, Hankins 0, Kaczmarcyk 0, Pridemore 3, Fleming 13, Hewlett 0, Z. Carter 0, Yates 0, Cordial 0.
ASHLAND 15 27 26 21 — 89: Carter 25, Adkins 8, Conway 0, Deboard 14, T. Davis 14, Lalonde 3, Jennings 19, Lyons 0, C. Davis 0, Clarke 1, Freize 4, Strader 1.