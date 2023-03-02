MOREHEAD, Ky. — Boyd County first dodged a potential knockout punch, then reared back and delivered one of its own.
East Carter stood at the foul line with less than 10 seconds to play in a tie game in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. The Raiders had come back from nine points down entering the fourth quarter to knot the score on one free throw. Before the second, the Lions called a timeout. Coming out of the break, East Carter missed the second charity toss.
Once Boyd County got it to overtime, the Lions outscored the Raiders 13-4 in the extra session to pull out a 60-51 decision at Morehead State’s Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Jacob Spurlock scored 19 points and Cole Hicks dropped in 17 for Boyd County (26-5). Jason Ellis turned in 16 rebounds. Spurlock canned five treys.
"Hat's off to coach (Cole) Brammer," Boyd County bench boss Randy Anderson said of his opposite number. "Great game plan. His kids believed and played their hearts out. Hat's off to our guys as well for having the will that they have given all year long and believing in each other. Blessed to be playing on Monday night."
The Lions overcame an 8-for-17 night at the foul line (47.1%).
Connor Skaggs scored 20 points and Blake Hall produced 12 for East Carter (19-11). Skaggs claimed 17 boards.
The Lions advance to meet Lewis County, which knocked off Bath County 56-44 earlier Thursday.
EAST CARTER 7 13 8 19 4 — 51: Goodman 9, Hall 12, Ty Scott 6, Ta. Scott 2, Skaggs 20, Messer 2, Yoak 0, Layne 0, Sexton 0, Adams 0.
BOYD COUNTY 12 19 6 10 13 — 60: Hicks 17, Spurlock 19, Ellis 7, Taylor 3, R. Holbrook 7, T. Holbrook 2, Smith 3, Martin 2.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.