MOREHEAD, Ky. – Russell closed out a long drought from 16th Region Tournament success in style.
The Red Devils made five of their last seven floor shots to secure a 71-60 victory over Fleming County – its first win at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in a decade.
Caleb Rimmer scored 25 points and Damon Charles supplied a double-double (13 points, 14 rebounds) as Russell ended a four-game skid on Morehead State’s floor.
Carson Blum chipped in 11 points and Elijah Neel netted 10 for the balanced Red Devils (26-6), who advance to Monday night’s region semifinals against Ashland.
"Really proud of our kids tonight and how they responded in the first round of regional tournament," Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. "It was a collective team effort on both ends of the floor and a great win for our program, school and community."
The Tomcats beat Morgan County 77-54 earlier Wednesday.
Russell shot 53% from the field (28 of 53) to Fleming County’s 41% effort (25 of 61).
"I thought we established our defense early and were able to dictate the pace of play," Cooksey said. "So many of our kids stepped up tonight and responded when we needed a stop on the defensive end and a basket on the offensive end."
The Red Devils avenged a 21-point loss to Fleming County in Flemingsburg on Dec. 16.
Seth Hickerson paced the Panthers (22-9) with 18 points. Lucas Jolly scored 15 and Isaac Frye dropped in 14.
Fleming County, coached by former Ashland bench boss Buddy Biggs, was in the region tournament for the first time since 2017.
RUSSELL 20 15 17 19 – 71: Neel 10, Blum 11, Rimmer 25, Z. Carter 6, Charles 13, Quinn 0, Fleming 0, G. Carter 6.
FLEMING COUNTY 14 21 11 14 – 60: Jolly 15, Hickerson 18, Hargett 4, Frye 14, Roberts 0, Cropper 9, James 0, Knarr 0.
ASHLAND 77, MORGAN COUNTY 54: The Tomcats’ first game at Ellis T. Johnson Arena without the bulk of the cast of characters who led Ashland to the last four 16th Region Tournament titles ended the same way every game they played at Morehead State during that time did.
Down three points after one frame, the new-look Tomcats outscored Morgan County 47-24 over the middle two quarters to blow open a victory in the region tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
Ashland scored 19 points off 17 Cougars turnovers to advance to Monday’s region semifinals.
Zander Carter dropped in 30 points to pace the Tomcats (19-11). Rheyce Deboard added 17 and Tristin Davis netted 11 for Ashland, which won its 13th consecutive region tournament game.
Cameron Adams and Gatlin Griffith produced 14 points apiece for Morgan County (22-8), which improved its record by 20 wins over last season but saw its campaign end in the first round in Morehead.
Eli Griffith and Logan Spencer scored 10 points each for the Cougars.
ASHLAND 18 26 21 12 – 77: Carter 30, Adkins 7, Conway 5, Deboard 17, T. Davis 11, Lalonde 4, C. Davis 0, Jennings 0, Lyons 0, Clarke 0, Freize 3, Strader 0.
MORGAN COUNTY 21 12 12 9 – 54: E. Griffith 10, Hoskins 3, Adams 14, L. Spencer 10, G. Griffith 14, Justice 2, Hampton 1, Sayler 0, Trusty 0, J. Spencer 0, Gamble 0.