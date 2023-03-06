Lewis County’s Drew Noble (44) attempts to shoot around Boyd County’s Jason Ellis (3) Monday, March 6, 2023, during the boys’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | For The Herald Dispatch
Lewis County’s Trey Gerike (23) attempts to pass the ball over Boyd County’s Rhett Holbrook (23) Monday, March 6, 2023, during the boys’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | For The Herald Dispatch
Lewis County’s Trey Gerike (23) attempts to drive through Boyd County’s Alex Martin (15) Monday, March 6, 2023, during the boys’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | For The Herald Dispatch
Boyd County’s Alex Martin (15) attempts to block Lewis County’s Trey Gerike (23) pass Monday, March 6, 2023, during the boys’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | For The Herald Dispatch
Boyd County’s Alex Martin (15) attempts to block Lewis County’s Trey Gerike (23) shot Monday, March 6, 2023, during the boys’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | For The Herald Dispatch
Boyd County’s Jason Ellis (3) blocks Lewis County’s Caden Box (0) Monday, March 6, 2023, during the boys’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | For The Herald Dispatch
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Alex Martin is bound for Xavier to play baseball, but on Monday night, he might have been more “Hoosiers” than “Field of Dreams.”
“They make movies about this stuff, you know what I’m saying?” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson asked rhetorically on his way off the Johnson Arena floor after his Lions outlasted Lewis County’s 61-58 in overtime in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals.
Martin pitched in 19 points — eight of them in overtime — for Boyd County (26-6), which meets Ashland for the fourth time this season in the region final on Tuesday night.
“He was the next one up,” Anderson said of Martin. “Confidence complete. You could just tell. He’s a competitor. That bunch went to the state baseball (tournament last spring), and he knows. I’m glad he’s on our team.”
Boyd County beat a Trey Gerike-less Lewis County team 76-40 on Dec. 9 in Summit, Kentucky. Nearly three months later to the day, Boyd County couldn’t pull ahead to stay until Cole Hicks’ two free throws with 49.1 seconds to go in overtime.
Even so, Lewis County got three possessions after that to try to tie or take the lead, but only mustered one point from them.
“It’s just guts,” Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said. “We had a game plan. We wanted to be physical, and my kids did that. … Right now, at this moment in time, we’re as good as anybody in the region. Ball didn’t bounce our way tonight, but we firmly thought we were going to Rupp this year.”
Lewis County has never made the Sweet Sixteen and came achingly close to its third region final appearance in school history.
Gerike scored 24 points, Drew Noble netted 16 and Xavier Prater tallied 10 for Lewis County (12-19). Prater also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Lewis County outrebounded Boyd County 38-25 but couldn’t overcome 28 turnovers to Boyd County’s 10.
Hicks scored 13 points and Jacob Spurlock netted 10 for Boyd County, which has gotten to the region final the really hard way. It outlasted first East Carter, 60-51, in overtime in the quarterfinals before going to an extra session with Lewis County.
Anderson regardless proclaimed his blood pressure “good.”
“I heard all my life that your demeanor, kids will follow,” he said. “Just wanted to be really confident and calm, so that hopefully it rubbed off.”
BOYD COUNTY 14 15 14 5 13 — 61: Hicks 13, Spurlock 10, Ellis 5, Taylor 2, R. Holbrook 4, T. Holbrook 2, D. Smith 6, Martin 19.
LEWIS COUNTY 14 15 10 9 10 — 58: Box 4, Collins 4, T. Gerike 24, Prater 10, Noble 16, H. Gerike 0, Puente 0, B. Gerike 0, McGlone 0, Tackett 0.
