MOREHEAD, Ky. – The final step before the state’s biggest stage begins Saturday for 16th Region teams.
The region baseball and softball tournament brackets were drawn Friday morning at a wings restaurant in Morehead.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 8:42 pm
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 8:42 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
MOREHEAD, Ky. – The final step before the state’s biggest stage begins Saturday for 16th Region teams.
The region baseball and softball tournament brackets were drawn Friday morning at a wings restaurant in Morehead.
Ashland and East Carter meet at noon Saturday to open the region tournament at Lewis County. Raceland takes on Rowan County at 2 p.m., followed by West Carter at Lewis County at 4 p.m. and Boyd County-Fleming County in the nightcap at 6 p.m.
The Kittens (8-23) and Raiders (22-12) played in the same round last year, an 8-7 East Carter walk-off victory. They haven’t met this season.
The Rams (19-14-1) and Vikings (30-4-1) last met in 2019. Both participated in classified state tournaments this season – Raceland won its ninth straight region All “A” Classic title and went undefeated in state pool play before falling in the small-school quarterfinals, and Rowan County won the Kentucky 2A Section 6 Tournament and went 2-1 in that event’s state tournament.
Boyd County (25-8) and the Panthers (11-16) face off for the third time this year. The Lions took the first two – 12-11 on March 25 and 13-3 on May 4. Both were played in Cannonsburg.
Fleming County is in the region field for the first time since 2017 after knocking off Bath County 7-2 in the 61st District Tournament semifinals.
Two-time defending region champion Lewis County (24-9) and the Comets (16-15) round out Day 1 games. West Carter is in the field for the first time since 2019, having topped Elliott County 4-3 in eight innings in the 62nd District semis.
The semifinals are scheduled for Monday at 6 and 7:30 p.m., and the title game is Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Region baseball play begins Sunday at Joe Stacy Recreational Complex in Licking River, Kentucky, with Raceland meeting host Morgan County at 10 a.m. Ashland faces Rowan County at 1 p.m., East Carter plays Fleming County at 4 p.m. and Boyd County-Greenup County closes the Day 1 docket at 7 p.m.
The Rams (22-9) beat the Cougars (14-18) 12-2 on May 6 in Raceland. Morgan County plays in the region tournament for the first time since 2017.
The Vikings (23-10) beat the Tomcats (16-20) 10-0 on March 16 in Ashland and again 4-3 13 days later in Morehead. They also met in this round in 2022, with Rowan County edging Ashland 3-2.
The defending region champion Lions (22-7-2) knocked off the Musketeers (18-19) 6-5 on March 21 in Lloyd.
The Raiders (26-5) and Panthers (12-20) didn’t play this season. East Carter has its best record since 2006.
The semifinals are slated for 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Monday and the title game for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.