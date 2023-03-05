MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Ashland coach Stacy Franz Davis made a proclamation in pregame before her Kittens tangled with district foe Boyd County in the 16th Region Tournament final.
“Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships,” Davis said.
Her words held truth as Ashland never let Boyd County any closer than four in the second half before pulling away for their its region championship since 2015 with a 67-50 win over the Lions.
“I teach there in the gym, and I look at that sign and '15' is the last number I see on there,” Davis said, referencing the banner of Ashland region titles. “I told the girls I want to see a '23' on there because I don’t want to teach there all next year and see that '15' up there. Put me a '23' up there, and they did.”
Ashland secured its 14th region crown in the modern era of girls basketball, led by Ella Sellars' record performance. She scored 26 points and tied the region record of most 3s in a contest with six to earn tournament MVP honors.
“She came out ready early on and we knew that she was due,” Davis said. “She had gotten some shots but hadn’t knocked them down, but we knew she was due. We told her to just keep shooting and trust the shot is going to go in. She was so huge.”
Sellars became the fifth player to net six triples in a region contest and the first in a championship since West Carter’s Cathy Day did so against Ashland in 1999.
“It felt good just to know that my shots were falling,” Sellars said. “It was a way that I could help my team and it felt great.”
Ashland added to Sellars' hot afternoon with a suffocating defensive output by forcing 25 Boyd County turnovers that led to 28 points.
“Our philosophy when I met with the girls when I got hired is, our main thing is defense,” Davis said. “Back when I played, that’s what made us make it to (state) and I told them if you will believe in us and trust us, it will pay off.”
Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said the Lions could not find an answer for the Ashland pressure.
“They pressured us and it's the same thing we’ve seen from them all year and we’ve always been able to handle it and today we couldn’t,” Fraley said. “We turned it over way too many times, but that’s a credit to them. They forced the turnovers and had a great game plan.”
Ashland opened on a 5-0 run behind a Kenleigh Woods triple and Sellars layup, only to watch Boyd County soar back with a 6-0 run on a pair of Jasmine Jordan buckets bookending an Audrey Biggs layup. Ashland also found itself in need of a lift off the bench after Woods picked up a pair of fouls in a span of 13 seconds and eighth-grader Jenna DeLaney was just the lift the Kittens needed. Delaney netted six straight and helped push Ashland in front by one after one quarter, 17-16.
“No matter what we have thrown at her or what position we have thrown at her, she has stepped up huge,” Davis said of DeLaney. “When Jaidyn (Gulley) was out, she started for us and got some big minutes. It never mattered how many minutes she played, she always stepped up huge. And she’s only an eighth-grader.”
Boyd County took its final lead eight seconds into the second on a Taylor Bartrum bucket, but Ashland used a 15-4 run, sparked by Gulley's basket and back-to-back 3s from Brookelyn Duckwyler and Sellars to push the lead to 10.
“She doesn’t know how good she can be,” Davis said of Gulley. “I think she might realize after this tournament. We know what we are getting out of Kenleigh and Ella, and she has been our X-factor. She has come back from her injury a totally different player.”
Gulley finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.
Boyd County closed to within eight at the half, but a pair of DeLaney free throws with 3:47 to play in the third pushed the lead to double digits the rest of the game.
“It takes away some things we want to do,” Fraley said of the Ashland runs. “We’d get a steal or get a turnover and would turn around and turn it back over. It's just one of those things. It just happens.”
Woods finished with 18 points for the Kittens. Jasmine Jordan led the Lions with 24 points and 13 rebounds. The junior tallied double-doubles in two of the three region contests while averaging 19.3 points per game. Emilee Neese added 10.
Ashland defeated three of the top teams in the region to earn its fourth win over Boyd County in the region championship in seven meetings.
“We ran the gauntlet,” Davis laughed. “We beat the top three, so that makes it even sweeter. I about fired (athletic director Jim) Conway because he’s the one who drew the number. I kidded and said, you're fired. But I’ve rehired him.”
Davis, who worked as an assistant for Fraley for one season, earned high praises from her former boss.
“I’m happy for Stacy,” Fraley said. “She started with us at Boyd County and I have nothing but the upmost respect for her. She’s a good lady and a good teacher and I’m happy for her.”
BOYD COUNTY 16 14 8 12 — 50: Bartrum 5, Stevens 4, Jordan 24, Neese 10, Biggs 4, Ray, Stevens, Opell 3, Moore, Hamilton, Stephens.
ASHLAND 17 21 15 14 — 67: Woods 18, Karle 2, J. Gulley 8, Sellars 26, A. Gulley 2, Duckwyler 3, Delaney 8, Troxler, Scites, Lucas, Rogers.
ALL TOURNAMENT: Haven Ford (Rowan), Molly Howard (Elliott), Sarah Weddington (Lewis), Shaelyn Steele (Russell), Jenna Hampton (Morgan), Emma Clinger (Russell), Ariana Adams (Fleming), Mallory Price (Fleming), Jasmine Jordan (Boyd), Emilee Neese (Boyd), Taylor Bartrum (Boyd), Kenleigh Woods (Ashland), Jaidyn Gulley (Ashland), Jenna Delaney (Ashland). MVP: Ella Sellars (Ashland).