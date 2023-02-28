MOREHEAD, Ky. — Lewis County got its deficit back to single digits on Sarah Paige Weddington’s bucket with 2:16 to go on Tuesday night, and it forced a Boyd County turnover 13 seconds later with a chance to cut closer.
Boyd County, though, got a stop on Jasmine Jordan’s defensive rebound with 1:53 to play, and ran the next 52 seconds off with Lewis County still a long way from forcing the bonus.
Once Boyd County finally got to go to the line, Audrey Biggs knocked down both ends of the 1-and-1, and Boyd County locked down a 53-41 victory over Lewis County in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Morehead State’s Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Tuesday night.
Defending region tournament champion Boyd County (20-9) didn’t make a field goal over the last 6:08, at which point Emilee Neese’s layup put the white-and-pink-clad Lions up, 50-32.
The blue-clad Lions scored nine straight to get within single digits, but couldn’t get any closer.
Boyd County coach Pete Fraley tabbed it a “great team win.”
“Defense was really good,” he said. “Jasmine blocked some shots and was key in the middle. Emilee and Bella (Opell) did a great job on top of our zone.
“We took care of the ball late and made our free throws down the stretch.”
Jordan had 17 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double and Neese pitched in 15 points.
Weddington notched 15 points and 10 boards for a double-double for Lewis County (22-10), which assembled its winningest season in school history. Liv Campbell scored 13 points and Kaitlyn Arnold added 11.
Boyd County advances to meet Morgan County in the semifinals on Friday. The Cougars beat Fleming County, 65-55, earlier Tuesday.
LEWIS COUNTY 10 7 15 9 — 41: Johnson 0, Arnold 11, Weddington 15, Campbell 13, Highfield 2, K. Gilbert 0, Duncan 0, Stamper 0, N. Gilbert 0, Tackett 0.
BOYD COUNTY 12 14 18 9 — 53: Bartrum 2, S. Stevens 6, Jordan 17, Neese 15, Biggs 6, J. Ray 2, Opell 2, Moore 3, Hamilton 0, Gilbert 0, Stephens 0.
