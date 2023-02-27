Russell’s Kennedy Darnell (10) blocks Elliott County’s Katie Adkins (24) Monday, February 27, 2023, during the first round of the girls’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | The Daily Independent
Elliott County’s Molly Howard (1) goes up for a layup Monday, February 27, 2023, during the first round of the girls’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | The Daily Independent
Russell’s Shaelyn Steele (2) attempts to steal the ball from Elliott County’s Rylee Sturgill (13) Monday, February 27, 2023, during the first round of the girls’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | The Daily Independent
Elliott County’s Molly Howard (1) attempts to go around Russell’s Bella Quinn (3) Monday, February 27, 2023, during the first round of the girls’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | The Daily Independent
Russell’s Courtney Fitzpatrick (14) defends Elliott County’s Molly Howard (1) Monday, February 27, 2023, during the first round of the girls’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | The Daily Independent
Russell’s Courtney Fitzpatrick (14) comes down with the rebound amongst all the defenders Monday, February 27, 2023, during the first round of the girls’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | The Daily Independent
Russell’s Courtney Fitzpatrick (14) throws the ball over Elliott County’s Molly Howard (1) Monday, February 27, 2023, during the first round of the girls’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | The Daily Independent
Russell’s SHaelyn Steele (2) attempts to steal the ball from Elliott County’s Molly Howard (1) Monday, February 27, 2023, during the first round of the girls’ 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky at Johnson Arena. Photo by Taylor McKnight | The Daily Independent
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Russell made more shots in the first half on Monday night than Elliott County attempted.
The Red Devils’ physical, athletic defense forced 12 Lions turnovers before intermission and used those bonus possessions to build a big lead in a 58-30 victory in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Morehead State’s Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
The Lions didn’t shoot poorly in the first half — 36.4% — but they only took 11 field goals, hitting four.
The Red Devils were 14 for 32 from the field during the same time frame and scored 14 points off those dozen Elliott County giveaways.
“We jumped on them early, and then we hit that unfortunate comfort zone, and then the third quarter we had the stoppage,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said of an extended break due to an injury, “and I felt like at that point it was hard for both teams. But overall, I thought in spurts, we played really well.”
Bella Quinn scored 17 points, Shaelyn Steele dropped in 15 and Kennedy Darnell contributed 10 for the Red Devils (22-11).
Molly Howard netted 16 points for the Lions (10-19), who were playing in the region tournament for the first time since 2009.
Elliott County couldn’t overcome 22 turnovers or only eight made field goals. Russell, by contrast, committed four giveaways and outscored the Lions on points off turnovers, 27-2.
“They’re a special defensive basketball team,” Elliott County coach Roy Whitt said of the Red Devils. “The way they get after it in the halfcourt, the way they contain the dribble and still put pressure on it, it’s fantastic. Mandy’s done a really good job with them.”
The game paused with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter when Elliott County’s Rylee Sturgill went down and stayed down due to an apparent knee injury. She was eventually wheeled off on a stretcher.
Both coaches offered prayers for Sturgill in postgame comments.
The Red Devils advanced to the region semifinals for the eighth consecutive season, and their opponent is a familiar one. Russell meets Ashland for the third time this season on Friday.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 5 12 6 7 — 30: Howard 16, Whitt 3, Hamilton 3, Sturgill 0, Adkins 4, Skaggs 0, Rose, 0, Preston 0, Offill 2, Roe 0, Porter 2, May 0.
RUSSELL 19 14 15 10 — 58: Steele 15, Quinn 17, Sanders 4, Darnell 10, Atkins 7, Howard 3, Oborne 0, Boyd 0, Fitzpatrick 2, M. Adkins 0, Allen 0, Cameron 0, Fleming 0, Baker 0.
