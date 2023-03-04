Morgan County's Jenna Hampton (20) attempts to move past a Boyd County double team for a shot Saturday, March 4, 2023, during the semifinal round of the Girls 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Emma Hall
Morgan County's Maci Adkin's (10) takes a layup past Boyd County's Jasmine Jordan (11) Saturday, March 4, 2023, during the semifinal round of the Girls 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Emma Hall
Morgan County's Emma Clinger (11) battles Boyd County's Sophia Stevens (5) and Isabella Opell (10) for a rebound Saturday, March 4, 2023, during the semifinal round of the Girls 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Emma Hall
Morgan County's Lilly Litteral (33) battles Boyd County's Taylor Bartrum (2) and Jada Ray (00) for a rebound Saturday, March 4, 2023, during the semifinal round of the Girls 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Emma Hall
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Boyd County used a record-breaking first half to cruise to an 83-39 running-clock dismantling of Morgan County in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena.
Boyd County led wire-to-wire after hanging 57 points on Morgan County in the opening half to break the Cougars’ record of most points scored in a half (56) from 1994. Boyd County needed only six seconds to net its first bucket of the night after Jasmine Jordan scored her first of a game-high 17 points.
Audrey Biggs followed with a jumper from the wing, then buried the first of 11 Lions triples for a 7-3 lead.
“It’s always good to get off to a hot start in Morehead,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “Early buckets allowed us to set up in our pressure defense and create some turnover opportunities.”
Morgan County closed to within four with less than a minute to play in the first quarter after Emma Clinger finished at the rim, but Boyd County put together a 5-0 run behind a Taylor Bartrum triple and an Emilee Neese steal and runout.
“Taylor brings energy to the floor,” Fraley said of Bartrum. “She got everyone involved with seven assists in the first half. She knocked down a couple shots early, too.”
Boyd County led Morgan County 26-17 after one, and then the Lions erupted for an 18-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back triples from Jada Ray and Bartrum and a pair of Jordan layups, to push the lead to 27. Ray and McKenzie Moore added five triples off the bench.
“We shot the ball really well,” Fraley said. “When you can get five 3s off the bench in Jada and Kenz, that’s a good day.”
Neese tossed in 13 points for the Lions with three steals and a pair of assists. Jordan grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.
“Emilee and Jaz are playing with a lot of confidence,” Fraley said. “Emilee allows us to go inside-out with her shooting ability. Jaz is doing a good job controlling the paint on the defensive end. With Jaz, Audrey and Sophie (Stevens) in the paint, they are long and cause problems for people.”
Boyd County took a 57-24 lead to the locker room and Neese’s final trey put the running clock in motion with 5:11 to play in the third.
Boyd County will meet Ashland Sunday at 3 p.m. in the region tournament final in a rematch of last year’s final won by the Lions.
BOYD COUNTY 26 31 13 13 — 83: Bartrum 12, Stevens 4, Jordan 17, Neese 13, Biggs 9, J. Ray 9, Opell 6, Culp 3, Gilbert 2, Stephens 4, A. Ray 4.
MORGAN COUNTY 17 7 8 7 — 39: Adkins 10, Clinger 6, J. Hampton 9, G. Hampton 0, Smith 2, Dye 2, Litteral 10.
