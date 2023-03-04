The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Boyd County used a record-breaking first half to cruise to an 83-39 running-clock dismantling of Morgan County in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena.

Boyd County led wire-to-wire after hanging 57 points on Morgan County in the opening half to break the Cougars’ record of most points scored in a half (56) from 1994. Boyd County needed only six seconds to net its first bucket of the night after Jasmine Jordan scored her first of a game-high 17 points.

