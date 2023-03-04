The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Ashland needed a stop in the worst way Saturday afternoon when the Kittens found themselves down one point with 30 seconds to play.

But Ashland did not get one stop, it got two, which lifted the Kittens back to the 16th Region Tournament final with a 45-44 win over Russell at Johnson Arena in the region semifinals.

