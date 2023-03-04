Russell's Shaylyn Steele (2) attempts a layup against Ashland's Jaidyn Gulley (12) Saturday, March 4, 2023, during the semifinal round of the Girls 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Emma Hall
Ashland's Ella Sellars (21) drives through the Russell defense for a layup Saturday, March 4, 2023, during the semifinal round of the Girls 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky. Photo by John Flavell
Ashland's Kenleigh Woods, top, tries to shoot over Russell's Hannah Sanders (5) Saturday, March 4, 2023, during the semifinal round of the Girls 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky. Photo by John Flavell
Ashalnd's Kenleigh Woods (3) gets past Russell's Shaelyn Steele (2) for a layup Saturday, March 4, 2023, during the semifinal round of the Girls 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Ky. Photo by John Flavell
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Ashland needed a stop in the worst way Saturday afternoon when the Kittens found themselves down one point with 30 seconds to play.
But Ashland did not get one stop, it got two, which lifted the Kittens back to the 16th Region Tournament final with a 45-44 win over Russell at Johnson Arena in the region semifinals.
Kenleigh Woods finished in the lane with 16 seconds to play to put Ashland up one after the Kittens forced a Russell turnover, leaving Russell with one final shot on the other end.
Shaelyn Steele raced toward the basket as the clock fell under 10 seconds, but Jenna DeLaney rotated to the block to take the charge and nullify any chance of a Russell win.
“It was huge,” Ashland coach Stacy Franz Davis said of the final play. “Our girls stayed in there and finished strong. We attempted (to take) a couple charges during the game and finally got the call at the end.”
Russell’s prior trip down the floor resulted in a turnover when Ashland’s Gabby Karle raked the ball away from Steele to lead to Woods’ runout.
“She was in help defense, slid over and knocked the ball out for us to pick up,” Davis said. “A huge finish by Kenleigh to put us up by one.”
Ashland (24-7) opened the contest on a 7-0 run, including five straight points by Ella Sellars that forced a Russell timeout.
“Quick start was huge,” Davis said. “Showed we were focused and ready. We started settling for quick shots and didn’t get to the basket, which led to some runouts and easy shots for them to get back in the game, and then it was a battle both ways from there.”
Russell’s first field goal came on a Kennedy Darnell triple midway through the frame, but Sellars’ second trey pushed the lead back to eight.
Russell erased the eight-point hole after Gabby Oborne’s transition layup, and a back-and-forth battle ensued the rest of the way. Jaidyn Gulley tallied the final Ashland bucket of the half, but Josie Atkins answered with a jumper before the horn to cut the Ashland lead to 25-24 at the break.
“I felt we recovered from the slow start, and our defensive intensity and making shots really boosted our confidence,” Red Devils coach Mandy Layne said.
Russell (22-12) used a 7-0 run out of the locker room capped off by a Steele triple and a 33-27 edge. Gulley trimmed the deficit to three, then evened the contest at 34-34 to open the fourth.
“Gulley is a difference maker,” Davis said. “She had been huge the last two games—offensively and defensively. She has a quick step to the basket. A lot of times the focus is on Woods and Sellars, which opens up the game for Jaidyn, and she nailed it today.”
Gulley led the Kittens with 17 points and nine boards. Woods added 14 points. Sellars had 11. Steele paced Russell with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Ashland will meet Boyd County in the region final Sunday at 3 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s title game.
