MOREHEAD, Ky. – Haven Ford’s pair of free throws lifted the Vikings within five points of Ashland once more with 3:45 to play on Monday night.
The Kittens, though, responded as they had every time Rowan County’s Miss Basketball candidate asserted herself.
Kenleigh Woods drove the lane in transition for an and-1. Ella Sellars added another bucket on the break.
Within 22 seconds, Ashland’s edge was back to double digits. That’s where it finished in a 71-61 Kittens victory in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Morehead State’s Johnson Arena.
“Every time you make a basket,” Vikings coach Matt Stokes said he told his team, “Woods is down at the other end making a basket before we can even turn around. It seemed like every time we got that momentum, there was Woods right there to take it right back from us and score two baskets in a row.”
Woods scored 25 points, to go along with 14 from Sellars and Jaidyn Gulley’s 13, to lift Ashland (23-7) into Friday night’s region tournament semifinals.
The Kittens got past Rowan County (24-8) and Ford’s 32-point output with the aforementioned balance and by claiming 16 offensive rebounds as part of a general winning of the hustle plays.
And every time the Vikings made a run, Ashland answered.
“That was the thing we always told them – Haven’s gonna score; what we can’t do is get down on ourselves and think, oh gosh, she’s scoring, she’s scoring,” Kittens coach Stacy Franz Davis said. “She scored; we got back down the floor.
“Transition offense was a key. The (quick) pace of play is how we played at the beginning of the season; we kinda came off of it, but we came back this time.”
Brynlee Walker pitched in 12 points to aid Ford’s efforts, but they were the only Vikings in double figures. Ford went 9 for 26 from the field, 6 for 14 on 3-pointers and 8 for 8 at the charity stripe.
“I think she’s the best player in the region, if not the best player in the state,” Davis said of Ford. “She’s smart, she plays hard … but she took a lot of shots, she forced some bad shots, and we did what we needed to do.”
Rowan County, which had won its last 11 games and was 17-1 in the year 2023, was in danger of falling out of contention in the second quarter, when Ashland built double-digit leads on two occasions.
But the Vikings hung close, getting back within three points on Olivia Beach’s bucket down low at the 5:22 mark of the third frame and climbing within four twice on Ford treys in the third frame.
However, Rowan County never led and never got even again either after Sellars’ two foul shots 10 seconds into the game.
“They came out early on and played us physical, and we knew they were going to,” Stokes said of the Kittens, “and I felt like they made us back down. … I didn’t think their physicality would bother us as much as it did, but it really showed.”
ASHLAND 13 16 23 29 – 71: Woods 25, Karle 9, J. Gulley 13, Sellars 14, A. Gulley 6, Duckwyler 0, Troxler 0, DeLaney 4, Scites 0, Lucas 0, Rogers 0.
ROWAN COUNTY 9 14 24 14 – 61: Wills 6, H. Ford 32, Beach 2, Walker 12, Eastham 2, Kat. Chandler 7, Kan. Chandler 0, Pecco 0, Ison 0, Perkins 0, K. Ford 0, Rogers 0.