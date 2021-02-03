ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Rusty? Out of sorts a bit? Could be expected of a team that had last played on Jan. 15.
Not Fairland. Not Wednesday night when the Dragons caught fire early and spanked rival Chesapeake 78-46 in Ohio Valley Conference play at Carl York Center.
Fairland’s last game before Wednesday was a win over Coal Grove on Jan. 15. Then the coronavirus hit the Dragons and COVID-19 protocols called for them to enter quarantine for two weeks. Wednesday was their first night back in game action.
“Surprised? Yes,” Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. “We moved the ball well considering we’d not been in game action. We scored a lot off the extra pass. For a two-week layoff, pretty pleased.”
Fairland had four players reach double figures. Aiden Porter led the way with 18. Clayton Thomas and Zander Schmidt had 14 each and Nate Thacker 11. Schmidt hit four 3-pointers, Thacker three and the team 11 total.
“They think they have the green light. I’m not sure the coach thinks that,” Speed said with a smile.
Fairland (10-3 overall) is the OVC leader at 7-0. The Dragons are home Friday against Rock Hill and Saturday have a big game at South Point (9-1 OVC).
Chesapeake (7-8, 4-7 OVC) returns to the court Saturday at Portsmouth.
Porter said having Chesapeake in added extra motivation for the first night back.
“Playing a rival getting back in helps,” Porter said. “That’s the best we’ve played as a team the whole year. We shot well.”
Speed agreed.
“There’s motivation,” he said. “We have half the OVC schedule left. We have to be at our best.”
Fairland will have to play the back half of the OVC schedule in rapid fashion, but Porter is not worried.
“We’re the best-conditioned team,” he said. “It’s going to take time.”
Caleb Schneider led Chesapeake with 14 points and Nathan Cox added 12.
Nate Thacker hit three treys in the third period and Schmidt netted three of his four in the fourth.
“Right wing’s my spot,” Schmidt said. “And the corner. The shot’s there.”
“He’s quick and in position to shoot,” Porter said of Schmidt.
On the flip side, Speed said he saw good things on the defensive end.
“We rebounded well,” he said. “We had flow from offense to defense. It’s hard to assimilate that for four quarters. We took care of the basketball.”
CHESAPEAKE 8 6 10 22 — 46: Schneider 14, Cox 12, Blankenship 4, Maynard 7, Bragg 5, Lemley 4.
FAIRLAND 17 27 17 17 — 78: Polcyn 4, Porter 18, Hunt 9, Thomas 14, J.D. Thacker 2, Williams 4, Schmidt 14, N. Thacker 11, Leep 2.