The 2020 West Virginia Class AAA All-State Football Team, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
First team offense
QB – Trey Dunn, South Charleston, Soph.
RB – Blake Hartman, Musselman, Sr. (Captain)
RB – Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland, Sr.
RB – Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg, Sr.
OL – Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley, Sr.
OL – Ethan Northcraft, Musselman, Sr.
OL – Devin Hill, Bridgeport, Sr.
OL – Bryce Biggs, Spring Valley, Sr.
OL – Caleb Bryan, Wheeling Park, Sr.
WR— Ethan Parsons, Princeton, Sr.
WR – Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park, Sr.
UT – Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills, Sr.
UT – Colby Piner, Greenbrier East, Sr.
UT – Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Jr.
K – Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park, Sr.
First team defense
DL – Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland, Jr.
DL – J.T. Muller, Bridgeport, Sr.
DL – Justin Waybright, Parkersburg, Sr.
DL – Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston, Sr. (Captain)
LB – Caden Biser, Morgantown, Sr.
LB – Justin Rinehart, Musselman, Sr.
LB – Tyrone Washington, Hurricane, Sr.
LB – Braxton Todd, Martinsburg, Jr.
DB – Shyleik Kinney, South Charleston, Sr.
DB – Devin Jackson, Huntington, Sr.
DB – Anthony Smith, Martinsburg, Sr.
DB – Nate Shelek, Wheeling Park, Jr.
UT – Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South, Sr.
UT – Jaydyn Johnson, Cabell Midland, Sr.
P – Michael Hughes, George Washington, Sr.
Second team offense
QB – Grant Cochran, Princeton, Soph.
RB – Dalton Flowers, John Marshall, Sr.
RB – Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park, Sr.
WR – Donavin Davis, South Charleston, Sr.
WR – Josiah Honaker, Princeton, Sr.
OL – Garrett Green, Hurricane, Sr.
OL – Evan Ferguson, Spring Valley, Jr.
OL – Xavier Bausley, South Charleston, Jr.
OL – Nate Cole, Musselman, Sr.
OL – Deavan Francis, Parkersburg, Sr.
UT – Gavin Lochow, Huntington, Soph.
UT – Frankie Amore, Washington, Sr.
UT – Bryson Singer, Parkersburg, Jr.
UT – Kevon Warren, Martinsburg, Sr. (Captain)
K – Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill, Soph.
Second team defense
DL – Quinton Joyner, Ripley, Sr. (Captain)
DL – Chris Hudson, Capital, Sr.
DL – Max Wentz, Huntington, Jr.
DL – Tanner Saltis, Bridgeport, Sr.
DL – Corbin Page, Spring Valley, Jr.
LB – Nolan Shimp, Lincoln County, Jr.
LB – Cole Diamond, Spring Valley, Sr.
LB – Chase Henson, Spring Mills, Sr.
LB – Michael Ray, George Washington, Sr.
DB – Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, Jr.
DB – Hayden Moore, Bridgeport, Sr.
DB – Isaiah Vaughn, Cabell Midland, Sr.
UT – Jaimelle Claytor, St. Albans, Sr.
UT – Cam Rice, Morgantown, Sr.
P – Christian Hicks, Hampshire, Sr.
Honorable Mention
RT Alexander, George Washington; Eli Archer, Huntington; Owie Ash, Hedgesville; Nathan Baker, Lincoln County; Eliki Barner, University; Ayden Bishoff, Preston; Noah Braham, University; TT Brooks, University; Amari Brown, Capital; Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Reilly Bubb, Hedgesville; Alex Burton, John Marshall; Reece Burton, Princeton; Brody Brumfield, Spring Valley; Jace Caldwell, Spring Valley; Eli Campbell, Princeton; Anthony Casto, George Washington; Hudson Clement, Martinsburg; Jace Colluci, Woodrow Wilson; Kenyan Cook, Woodrow Wilson; Deondre Crudup, Morgantown; Daminn Cunningham, University; Mondrell Dean, South Charleston; Elijah Edge, St. Albans; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Christian Gist, Capital; Chase Hager, Hurricane; Kadin Hall, Ripley; Beau Heller, Wheeling Park; Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South; Peyton Henderson, Bridgeport; J.D. Love, Bridgeport; Casey Mahoney, Parkersburg; Jake McCarren, Spring Mills; Maddex McMillen, Woodrow Wilson; Nolan Meehleib, Jefferson; Wyatt Minor, Bridgeport; Matt Moore, Ripley; Sam Moreland, Hampshire; Ethan Pesi, Washington; Amir Powell, Greenbrier East; Spencer Powell, Jefferson; Bryce Rayl, John Marshall; Joey Ramsey, Ripley; Phil Reed, Bridgeport; Landyn Reppert, Bridgeport; Palmer Riggio, Cabell Midland; Sammy Roberts, Jefferson; Trevor Sardo, Hampshire; Eli Selvey, Oak Hill; Austin Sharp, Washington; Te’amo Shelton, Oak Hill; Josh Shorts, Brooke; Sincere Sinclair, Wheeling Park; Cam Sine, Musselman; Christian Slack, Martinsburg; Doryn Smith, Martinsburg; Isaiah Smith, Lincoln County; Tyrees Smith, Huntington; Colt Thomas, Wheeling Park; Kevin Tinsley, South Charleston; Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South; Zion Watson, Martinsburg; Noah Waynick, Huntington; Elijah Williams, Riverside; Adam Wilkinson, Riverside; Quentin Wilson, Greenbrier East; Thomas Wogan, Washington; Gage Wright, Parkersburg South