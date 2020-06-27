EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the 10th installment of a series previewing Marshall’s 12 football opponents for the 2020 season. Today, we look at Marshall’s 10th opponent: Middle Tennessee.
HUNTINGTON — One thing that has made Rick Stockstill one of the longest-tenured coaches in FBS is consistency.
Consistently, Middle Tennessee has been bowl eligible and won anywhere from six to eight games each season.
Therefore, last year's 4-8 campaign — the team's lowest win total since 2011 — was a surprising disappointment and one that has 2020 as an important year for Stockstill, who sits at a pedestrian 91-86 in his Middle Tennessee career, which enters its 15th season.
For the Blue Raiders, the offensive side of the ball should continue to grow with quarterback Asher O'Hara back after throwing for 2,616 yards while rushing for 1,058 last season. He accounted for 29 touchdowns (20 passing, nine rushing).
The pieces around O'Hara need to improve, and it appears the running game has that ability, at least, with a pair of transfers who can make a big impact: former West Virginia running back Martell Pettaway and Florida State transfer Amir Rasul.
Pettaway's experience is bolstered by an offensive front that returns four starters, most notably both tackle positions with Will Gilchrist and Robert Jones.
The center position is one of crucial development with Matt Martin having left early, and Stockstill went and signed one of the top JUCO centers in the country in Jordan Palmer from College of the Canyons.
While top receiver Ty Lee is now gone, there is a talented pool of receivers returning, led by Jimmy Marshall, who caught 35 passes for 513 yards and six scores last season.
Veteran Jarrin Pierce also returns after leading the Blue Raiders with 562 yards last season, along with C.J. Windham, who added 233 yards and four scores. Windham is a difference-maker when on the field, but injuries have cost him 16 games in two seasons.
Behind those players, there is plenty of experienced depth to aid the Tony Franklin system, which will be of benefit to O'Hara and the offense.
Still, having two of the better offensive players in the league (O'Hara and Pettaway) won't mean much if the defense can't improve on what was a porous 2019.
Last season, Middle Tennessee fell victim to a defense that simply couldn't get stops.
Opponents averaged nearly 460 yards per game and moved the ball effectively on the ground (194 yards per game) and through the air (265 yards per game).
Much of that aerial struggle was due to a pass rush that was awful. The Blue Raiders had just 11 sacks in 12 games and had no more than two sacks in any contest.
To make that matter worse, Tyshun Render and Khalil Brooks - the team's top two players in getting to the quarterback - are now gone, as is talented safety Jovantae Moffatt, who led the team with 98 tackles and three interceptions.
It leaves the Middle Tennessee defense again facing an uphill battle for coordinator Scott Shafer.
The team's top returning defender is linebacker D.Q. Thomas, who has 74 tackles and 12 tackles for loss last season. Wayne Parks and Brett Shepherd are a pair of names that will look to step up around Thomas.
On the back end of the defense, safety Reed Blankenship returns as a leader after an injury-shortened year in which he had 58 tackles while Kylan Stribling will fill the void of Moffatt.
However, both Blankenship and Stribling are working back from injuries, which does not provide comfort in a year where rehab and strength training have been limited.
Greg Grate will also lead the cornerback spots, which need solidified after an unsuccessful game of musical chairs last season.
The back end's ability to make plays is crucial due to an over-abundance of inexperience up front.
Tommy West, a well-known former head coach in Conference USA at Memphis, has a big task ahead with a defensive front that has to find ways to get pressure without having the benefit of experience.
Considering how bad the Blue Raiders were at getting to the quarterback last season, perhaps some turnover isn't the worst thing to happen.
The lone returnee is senior Rakavian Poydras, who will look to lead from the interior. Aside from Poydras, though, experience is limited up front. Jordan Ferguson and Jordan Starling will each look to solidify themselves out on the edge, but unknowns are abound.
The special teams unit is led by Crews Holt, who is one of the better kickers within Conference USA. Punter Kyle Ulbrich also returns after averaging 41.4 yards per punt last season.
Middle Tennessee has two games against ACC members Duke and Virginia Tech in the first three weeks, which will prove difficult, and the Blue Raiders play five C-USA contests before a break in late October.
That break will be crucial with November featuring tough East Division matchups against Charlotte, Marshall and Florida Atlantic.
For the Blue Raiders to see success in 2020, they have to find a way to win early in the season, which includes a tough matchup at home with Western Kentucky and three road games in C-USA.
Given the defensive lack of experience and playmaking ability, Middle Tennessee could rely heavily on O'Hara and the new backfield combination of Pettaway and Rasul to sustain drives and limit the defense being on the field.
If Middle Tennessee is able to succeed, the Blue Raiders certainly have a schedule that could return them to the seven-to-eight win plateau, especially seeing that the West Division matchups are North Texas and Rice in 2020.
Failure to do so, however, will lead to another disappointing and bowl-less year in Murfreesboro.