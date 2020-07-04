EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final installment of a series previewing Marshall’s 12 football opponents for the 2020 season. Today, we look at Marshall’s 12th opponent: Old Dominion.
HUNTINGTON — For the first time in modern program history, Old Dominion has a new coach as it lines up for the 2020 season.
Former head coach Bobby Wilder took over when the program started back up in 2007 and built it into a respectable team within Conference USA, building up to a 10-3 mark in 2016.
However, a 1-11 campaign in 2019 led to his resignation and Ricky Rahne was hired as his replacement.
The 2019 Old Dominion offense was abysmal, scoring its season-high of 24 points in the first game of the year — the season’s only win — in a 24-21 win over Norfolk State. From there, ODU eclipsed the 20-point mark just three times.
That’s where the biggest turnaround task lies for Rahne, who was Penn State’s offensive coordinator before taking the ODU head coaching position.
In looking at Old Dominion’s issues, it starts at the quarterback position where the team lacked consistency and it was a game of musical chairs throughout the season.
Former starting quarterback Steven Williams moved to wide receiver, but Stone Smartt and Hayden Wolff were ineffective in replacing him.
Moving forward, Wolff likely presents the Monarchs with the most upside at 6-foot-5, but Smartt brings a rushing presence and wild-card Messiah deWeaver — ineffective in limited 2019 play — also returns and could push for playing time.
Solidifying a quarterback early will be key for Rahne as he gets his program started. Spring drills would have been favorable for this situation, meaning Rahne is up against the time crunch when fall camp starts.
Whomever the quarterback ends up being, there are some talented targets to deliver the ball to.
Virginia Tech transfer Eric Kumah is a top-tier returnee after an injury shut him down in 2019. He is joined by young talent Aaron Moore whose 26 catches were tops on the team.
The rushing attack returns Elijah Davis to the mix after he gained 337 yards in 2019, but look for Penn State transfer Ricky Slade to seize control of the position after following Rahne to Norfolk.
In front of those backs is a good news-bad news situation. The good news is that ODU returns four offensive linemen to the 2020 lineup. The bad news is that, from an efficiency standpoint, they were one of the worst groups in FBS last season.
Depth won’t be an issue, but improvement is a must for ODU to advance offensively. Center Isaac Weaver leads the group.
Last year’s offensive woes overshadowed a defense that was actually pretty good, considering how long they were on the field during games.
There are experienced parts returning with many of the team’s top tacklers returning, led by linebacker Lawrence Garner.
Garner finished with 111 tackles in the nickel alignment of Wilder, so it will be interesting to see what Rahne’s staff employs and how that affects Garner’s productivity.
Up front, defensive end Keion White made a living in the backfield last season with 19.5 tackles for loss, and he is joined by interior presence Juwan Ross and fellow edge Marcus Haynes.
If Old Dominion can figure out how to get the quarterback with more consistency, the defense could be sneaky good because of their strength against the run.
On the back end, cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement provides a lock-down corner that allows for some freedom in sending pressure, which is a big asset for the Monarchs moving forward.
The good news for Rahne is that his tenure at Old Dominion starts with four straight road games, led off by a contest with Wake Forest on Sept. 4.
For the Monarchs to see success, they will have to come together early. There are several potential wins within the first seven games, but the final five-game stretch is brutal, starting with a Halloween road contest at Western Kentucky and capping with the season finale at home against Marshall.