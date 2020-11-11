August National is going to look, sound and - for the golfers on the course - feel entirely different this year after the Masters Tournament was moved to Nov. 12-15 from its traditional April perch because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The usual riot of spring color, courtesy of the course's 350 varieties of plants, will be replaced by the autumn oranges and yellows of Japanese maples and redbuds. Fans will not be allowed, their roars sorely missed. And the course itself will play differently than it does in the spring, with the colder temperatures, wind and moisture presenting new challenges.
It will be a Masters unlike any other, but Jim Nantz will be on hand to say "Hello, friends" and the winner's jacket remains green.
Earlier this week, the weather forecast for the Masters did not look promising, with rain all day this Thursday followed by pesky showers throughout the weekend. And while the outlook for Thursday's first round continues to look ominous, golfers could see a fair amount of sun and above-average temperatures the rest of the weekend.
The average high temperature in Augusta this time of year is around 70, but the actual highs for the rest of this week are forecast to surpass that every day except Saturday. Wind does not look to be an issue over all four days.
Heavy rain and storms during any Masters round this year could pose a significant challenge for officials in their attempt to finish the tournament by Sunday afternoon. There's nearly 2½ fewer hours of daylight in November compared with the Masters' usual date in April, which means organizers will resort to two-tee start times with morning and late-morning waves on Thursday, Friday and Sunday (when the tournament must end by 4 p.m. so CBS can televise its NFL slate).
On Thursday, the first golfers tee off at 7 a.m., which is just a few minutes after sunrise, and the second wave tees off at 11:05 a.m. The final threesomes hit the course at 12:22 p.m., and with each group probably needing five hours on average to finish their rounds, organizers will just be able to get everyone in before sunset around 5:30.
That's the plan, anyway. With organizers hemmed in by the limited November sunlight (and CBS' late-afternoon NFL commitments on Sunday), any weather delays Thursday could lead to serious schedule adjustments, perhaps even a Monday finish for the sixth time in history and the first since 1983, when rain on Friday washed out the entire second round and set everything back a day.
And now there's plenty of rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Everyone may have trouble keeping things tidy on approach if things are soggy.
"If it's wet - obviously we're prepared and we've played in tough conditions - but a golf course that requires precision like this one does, especially hitting into the greens, if there's mud on the ball, this is very, very difficult because you lose control of the ball flight," Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, told reporters this week. "And when you have very small targets at times to hit into, and you don't know where the ball may go, it's very hard."
HOW TO WATCH: The televised schedule is as follows: Thursday-Friday 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN; Saturday 1-5 p.m., CBS; Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., CBS. Masters.com and the Masters app will stream the ESPN and CBS broadcasts. Those two sites also will air featured-group coverage starting at 7:45 a.m. daily along with dedicated coverage of hole Nos. 4, 5 and 6; Amen Corner; and hole Nos. 15 and 16. ESPN+ also will air the featured-hole coverage.
ESPN's "College Gameday" football pregame show will air Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon from a position overlooking Ike's Pond and the No. 9 green of Augusta National's Par 3 course.
PLAYING LONG: Augusta's high temperatures in mid-November average about 8 degrees cooler than they do in April, and if that's the case this week then tee shots will not have the same distance as they do in the spring. The ball also likely won't have the same amount of roll, as the grounds crew must apply copious amounts of water to the course for its annual autumn reseeding, and winds out of the north could provide an added buffer on a number of holes, particularly the par 5s.
In other words, Augusta National seems likely to play longer than it does in April. Bigger hitters still will have an edge off the tee, but precision on approach will be even more crucial considering the possibly longer and trickier second shots.
The greens, meanwhile, will maintain their usual slickness thanks to the underground SubAir system that removes excess moisture to help keep them treacherous all year.
For what it's worth, the last "cold" Masters took place in 2007, with windy conditions and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Zach Johnson won that tournament with a score of 1-over-par 289, the first over-par winning score at Augusta in four decades.