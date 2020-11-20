HUNTINGTON — The game time has changed and the location is different, but the teams are the same.
Second-ranked Ironton (11-0) takes on No. 1 Kirtland (10-0) at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the Ohio high school football Division V state championship at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio. The contest is a rematch of 2019’s title game, which the Hornets won 17-7.
Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton used boxing terms to assess the game.
“Heavyweight fight,” Pendleton said, also calling it round 2.
The game was set to be played at 2 p.m. at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio, southwest of Columbus. Gov. Mike DeWine’s 10 p.m. curfew, however, prompted the Ohio High School Athletic Association to move the game to 1:15 p.m. so the stadium could be emptied after the 6:15 p.m. Division III championship game featuring Columbus DeSales (9-1) and Chardon (11-0).
A Franklin County Health Department COVID-19 advisory Wednesday led the OHSAA to move the championships to Massillon, which was home to the title games from 1990 through 2013. The location change appears to benefit Kirtland, which is 70 miles from Massillon and 169 miles from Obetz. Ironton is 111 miles from Obetz, but 234 from Massillon.
The rest of the state championship schedule is as follows:
Division III, 6:15 p.m., Saturday, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-1) vs. Chardon (11-0).
Division IV, 12:15 p.m., Sunday, Van Wert (10-1) vs. Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2).
Division VI, 5:15 p.m., Sunday, New Middletown Springfield (11-0) vs. Coldwater (11-0).
On Friday, New Bremen shut out Warren John F. Kennedy 31-0 to win the Division VII championship, and Akron Archbishop Hoban smashed Massillon Washington 35-6 in the Division II title game. Last week, Cincinnati St. Xavier defeated Pickerington Central 44-3 for the Division I (large school) title.