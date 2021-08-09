HUNTINGTON — Plenty of high school football opponents were available, but few were willing to play last season during a COVID-19-ravaged year.
That meant powerful teams often wound up playing powerful teams as games were rescheduled on the fly, sometimes even mere hours before kickoff.
“Teams that are trying to play their way into the playoffs by not playing tough opponents aren’t calling us,” Huntington High coach Billy Seals said of the 2020 season. “All the good schools are calling one another trying to get in the playoffs.”
The Highlanders, 3-6 in 2020, wound up with replacement games with Bridgeport and Wheeling Park on the hastily arrange schedule. HHS lost 42-21 to both of the fellow Class AAA northern titans, but Seals said he sees a benefit from playing those games rather than taking a week off or trying to find a lesser foe.
“We feel like that’s going to make us a better team in 2021,” Seals said. “We didn’t have to schedule Bridgeport or Wheeling Park. We were a young team last year, but playing that kind of competition helped us get better as a team.”
Cabell Midland experienced one of the wilder games, leaving a scrimmage at Fairmont Senior the afternoon of Sept. 4 to drive to Parkersburg South that evening. The Knights won 69-34 on their way to a 5-0 record. Cabell Midland, a strong Class AAA squad, also picked up a game with Class AA powerhouse Poca, winning 62-20 on Oct. 2.
“We just wanted to play whenever we could,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said. “It was wild, but we did it.”
Spring Valley racked up more miles than any team in the state in going to Martinsburg for a 22-20 triumph and Fairmont Senior for a 27-18 loss in replacement games.
While the chaos made for some interesting matchups, scheduling games was a challenge.
“I hope we never have to go through that again,” HHS athletic director Bruce Senior said.
Seals quickly chimed in that he agreed.
“Hopefully we’re back and we can play our 10-game schedule and have a good, successful season,” Seals said.
