With the start of a new year, outdoorsmen and women are starting to plan their 2021 hunting seasons.
No matter the hunt, the anticipation, and planning phases of the adventure can be the most enjoyable part of the experience. After all, it is the experience that we are all searching for to live fulfilled lives within the outdoors. Being sportsmen and women, the thought of new critters to pursue and fresh ground to explore is thrilling.
Some may be planning a hunt of a lifetime; like an elk or mule deer hunt in the Rockies. Those who dream of trophy-sized whitetail bucks might have their eye on a midwestern state where the big boys roam the agriculture fields while searching for interested does. Others, like me, might be planning on how many states they can include in their schedules for a hunt during the spring gobbler season. While others may be planning a staycation here at home for their annual buck season the week of Thanksgiving or perhaps a do-it-yourself camping adventure in the Mon National Forest.
Regardless, this time of year is the time to start the planning no matter when and where your adventure may lead you. If you prefer keeping your hunting boots muddy in West Virginia, our DNR recently announced a unique way to try something perhaps, new to you.
Hunters in West Virginia can now enter a lottery to hunt on designated private lands owned by Natural Resource Partners during the upcoming firearms season for wild boar, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced. Only 200 permits will be issued and the lottery is limited to West Virginia resident hunters. The hunt will take place on 8,000 acres of private land in Logan County during the wild boar firearms season on Feb. 5-7, 2021.
"We are so excited to be offering this lottery to resident hunters because there are limited places in West Virginia where you can hunt wild boar," said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. "Most of the wild boar range in West Virginia lies within the confines of private land, so this lottery could end up being the opportunity of a lifetime for a few lucky boar hunters." West Virginia resident hunters will be able to submit an application for one of the 200 permits at wvhunt.com. The application period will open Jan. 5 and last 10 days, ending Jan. 14. Hunters who apply will be required to pay a non-refundable $10 application fee. Those interested can find details at wvdnr.gov/boarhunt. Hunters who are selected will be notified by email, provided a permit, maps of the area, and other relevant information. All applicants must have a valid 2021 West Virginia resident hunting license. State law does not allow non-residents to hunt wild boar in West Virginia.
I applaud our WVDNR for again, creating unique opportunities for us to participate in responsible recreation in a state that is well-known for outdoor recreational activities. This private-land hunt is unique enough to be a great story to cherish and hopefully scratch your adventure itch. Good luck.