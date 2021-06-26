Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s opponents for the 2021 season. The next team has been Marshall’s nemesis in Conference USA’s East Division for several years. Next up is Florida Atlantic.
HUNTINGTON — Florida Atlantic did not win Conference USA’s East Division in 2020, which — even in a jacked up COVID-19 season — was enough to drive those supporting the Owls mad.
For 2021, it is expected that both Florida Atlantic and Marshall will be battling for the division at the end of the season.
The Owls have plenty of talent back from its 2020 squad, including 10 starters of its defense that finished ranked in the top-25 last year.
Much like Marshall, Florida Atlantic limped to the finish of the 2020 season, losing its final three games to Georgia Southern, Southern Miss and Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl.
As Willie Taggart moves into his second year as the Owls’ head coach, the need is for the offense to take giant strides forward, which would alleviate pressure on the defense.
Last year, FAU dismissed quarterback Chris Robison, losing a potential Conference USA Player of the Year candidate from the offense.
The loss was great as Nick Tronti and Javion Posey were inconsistent.
Florida Atlantic saw more games in which the team was held to 10 points or less (3) than games in which they hit 30 points (2). And one of those 30-point games was a loss.
FAU hoped to find the perfect medicine for their offensive ailments in Johnson and Johnson — that is, Michael Johnson, Jr., being signed as a transfer from Penn State and his father, Michael Johnson, Sr., being hired as the passing game coordinator.
The protection up front for Johnson will be experienced with five all starting offensive linemen returning and Florida State transfer Andrew Boselli likely to enter the starting lineup at a guard spot, too.
Taggart and the Owls will use the rushing attack as their best friend with James Charles returning to the mix and scat-back Johnny Ford adding a dynamic piece to the equation after transferring from South Florida where he rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 13 scores in 24 games.
That rushing attack can’t win games alone, so Taggart also went out to bolster the wide receiver corps for Johnson, adding JUCO transfers Jymetre Hester and Mason Starling to go with a group that returns T.J. Chase (23 receptions, 334 yards), John Mitchell and LaJohntay Wester, who could be a major impact player for the Owls in the passing game and on special teams.
If that offense is able to even just move out of the 100s (scoring was 115th, passing was 117th and total was 112th in 2020) statistically, the Florida Atlantic defense should keep the team in plenty of games.
Mike Stoops has been hired as the defensive coordinator, and he inherits a unit that returns 10 starters. That number could grow to 11 starters with experience if Akileis Leroy returns to the team.
The top two playmakers defensively are linebacker Ahman Ross, who took over Leroy’s role in 2020 as the leader, and cornerback Zyon Gilbert, who headlines a tough secondary.
Inside linebackers Chase Lasater (team-high 72 tackles) and Caliph Brice bring back experience while a pair of young talents up front lead the odd-man front in nose tackle Evan Anderson and defensive end Jaylen Joyner (6.0 sacks).
The game’s third phase could also be a strength with punter Matt Hayball ranking 20th nationally last season in average and Wester being a return specialist for both kicks and punts. The team does need to shore up its void at kicker, however.
FAU’s early schedule will not do the Owls any favors with a game at Florida preceding a date with Georgia Southern, who defeated the Owls last season.
The most difficult stretch, however, involves a road game at Air Force that precedes conference play where the Owls will host cross-town rival FIU before consecutive road games at C-USA champ UAB and Charlotte.
If the Owls can stay the course and find success, Florida Atlantic’s home date on Nov. 6 with Marshall may decide the East Division crown.