Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s opponents for the 2021 season. The next team struggled as much as any team in FBS with COVID-19 issues last season in finishing winless. Next up is FIU.
HUNTINGTON — Perhaps no college football program got hit harder by COVID-19 in the 2020 season than FIU.
The Panthers actually were denied more games due to COVID-19 issues than they played.
And when they did play, it was with a patchwork lineup that never had any chemistry or cohesion.
It turned a team that was expected to be one of Conference USA’s East Division favorites into one of the worst teams in the country at 0-5 on the season with a loss to an FCS school.
Needless to say, Butch Davis is eager to turn the page.
The good news for Davis and the Panthers is that the NCAA reprieve for student-athletes means that several of his veteran returnees for 2020 are back in the 2021 season to hopefully build on what they thought had started in 2019.
Offensively, the key is to find a quarterback who can take some pressure off the rushing attack.
Completing passes have been a task and finding stability at the quarterback spot is a must if the Panthers are to turn around an offense that struggled to just 281 yards per game last season.
A freshman might be able to step into the role and grow under Davis, who returns some options with Kaylan Wiggins and Max Bortenschlager. However, Wiggins and Bortenschlager have neither impressed when given opportunities, which leaves the door open for a younger player to step in.
There are some targets returning to the mix, most notably Shemar Thornton who missed last year with a torn ACL, and Bryce Singleton (14 catches, 150 yards). Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather might be a quarterback’s best friend to build confidence in the short to intermediate passing game also.
If the passing game can at least keep the defense honest, there is a rushing attack that could give the opposition some trouble, led by running back D’Vonte Price (116.2 yards per game, 6.84 yards per rush in 2020).
Price leads a sizable backfield, joining with Shaun Peterson to forge what could become a power attack for the Panthers.
The offensive line has to improve its pass protection, but if the run production is on par with last season, there is room for optimism. The offensive front is led by tackle Lyndell Hudson and guard Sione Finau while the interior got a boost with former Kansas transfer Api Mane.
Defensively, there are plenty of talented players in the mix, led by linebacker Jamal Gates, but success will be contingent on the offense at least sustaining drives.
The FIU defense was on the field way too long last season, and it led to the unit wearing down late in allowing 423 yards and 32 points per game.
Defensive lineman Davon Strickland is arguably the top talent for the defense, and he has help across the front with Jason Mercier and company, which could pose problems for the opposition.
Gates is one of Conference USA’s top defenders at the second level and the back end of the defense features four top tacklers from a year ago with brothers Rishard and Richard Dames giving ample experience.
Rishard Dames is slotted into one cornerback spot while Richard Dames is at one safety spot in a position to make plays, along with Dorian Hall. Josh Turner will also be at the other corner spot.
For FIU to turn things around, they need special teams to provide a spark and have the personnel to potentially do so with punter Tommy Heatherly able to flip the field and kick returner Lexington Joseph being one of C-USA’s best.
However, the unit has to put it all together as a whole.
FIU’s schedule features some potential winnable games early to build confidence in Long Island and Texas State, but three straight road contests at Texas Tech, Central Michigan and the C-USA opener against rival Florida Atlantic will be tough.
A midseason open date provides a crucial juncture with the final six games all being conference contests. If FIU is at the .500 mark going into that Oct. 16 bye week, the Panthers are likely headed to a bowl game.
If not, it might mean a bowl-less season which translates to bye-bye Butch.