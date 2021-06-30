Editor’s note: This is the 10th installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s opponents for the 2021 season. The next team defeated Marshall in Huntington for the 2020 C-USA Championship. Next up is UAB.
HUNTINGTON — Just a few years ago, everyone wondered if UAB would ever have a program again.
Now, not only has Bill Clark overseen the rebirth of the Blazers, he has led the program to the top of Conference USA.
UAB comes off a 2020 season in which it overcame issues with COVID-19 to win the Conference USA title with a 22-13 victory over Marshall in Huntington.
The Blazers come into the 2021 season with plenty of talent left to repeat off a team who has been in the title game in each of the last three seasons.
Balance is what comes to mind when thinking of where Clark’s success comes from.
The Blazers have few weaknesses, using a balanced offense to attack the weak spots of the opposition while utilizing a defense that was one of Conference USA’s best against the run or pass last season.
Offensively, the Blazers have a battle at the quarterback spot with sixth-year quarterback Tyler Johnston III trying to fend off Bryson Lucero, who played well in Johnston’s absence due to injuries at times last season.
The key for UAB is an offensive front who returns four starters, including two of Conference USA’s best in guard Colby Ragland and tackle Sidney Wells.
That will bolster a rushing offense, led by DeWayne McBride, that rushed for 200 yards per game last year in the league’s most balanced attack. Add in Mississippi State transfer Lee Witherspoon and the Blazers again have a powerful backfield.
The receiving corps is a bit of a question mark, but Trea Shropshire, who torched Marshall for 180 yards in the C-USA title game, returns to the mix. Sophomores Ryan Davis and Samario Rudolph will need to elevate their games for Johnston or Lucero.
While the receivers may be young, the tight end spot is comfortable and experienced with Hayden Pittman and Gerrit Prince returning.
While the offense has a couple question marks to shore up, the question is not if, but who will be making the most plays on the defensive side of the football.
Three veterans return up front, led by interior talent Antonio Moultrie, who is a headache for the opposition. Tyree Turner and defensive end Alex Wright also return.
From there, the names are new to UAB, but not to Division I football as Clark hit the transfer portal to bolster an already stout defensive unit.
LSU edge Justin Thomas will be able to seek the ball off the edge in the 3-4 scheme while West Virginia transfer Charlie Benton joins the middle of the defense, along with returnee Noah Wilder.
The addition of Benton allows UAB standout Kristopher Moll to move from the second level to safety where he will join Arizona transfer Troy Young.
TD Marshall is solidified at one corner spot while there is a battle for the other spot between Keondre Swoopes and C.D. Daniels. If there is one area that the opposition could potentially attack, it is through the air on the corners, but the scheme of Clark will help protect against that.
The Blazers have four road games to start the year before opening their new facility — 47,000-seat Protective Stadium — on Oct. 2 in what should be a key mid-major contest against Liberty.
There are some potential hiccups, including a Nov. 13 date at Marshall that repeats the 2020 C-USA Championship on the weekend of the anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash, but it is another viable schedule for Clark and company.
This team expects to be in the Conference USA Championship game for a fourth year in a row.
Anything else would be labeled a disappointment by Clark.