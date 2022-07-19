2022 West Virginia Junior Am
At Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Hurricane (par-72)
Final results
Boys championship
1. Bryson Beaver -1
2. Bobby Kincaid E
3. Anderson Goldman +2
4. Tanner Vest +3
T-5. Argyle Downes +5
T-5. Cameron Jarvis +5
7. Jackson Woodburn +6
T-8. Mario Palumbo +9
T-8. Landon Roberts +9
T-10. Stephen McDavid +10
T-10. Gavin Goodrich +10
T-12. Matthew Carney +11
T-12. Andrew Johnson +11
14. Zan Hill +13
15. Jack Michael +14
T-16. Ben Marsh +15
T-16. Drew Matlick +15
T-16. Sammy Shy +15
19. Campbell Koegler +17
20. Evan Jarvis +19
T-21. Adam Gill +20
T-21. Carson O'Dell +20
T-23. Austin Willard +21
T-23. Andrew Taylor +21
25. Nikolas Tomblin +22
26. Briar Manko +27
27. Brennan Sang +28
28. Jonah Wilson +29
T-29. Stephen Felton +30
T-29. Connor Ingels +30
T-29. Tanner Sutphin +30
32. Logan Huffman +31
33. Ian Maynor +33
34. Kellen Pauley +34
35. Samuel Phillips +36
36. Cooper Holland +53
37. Will Gruse +54
38. Trevor Boothe +70
39. Baylen Herdman +75
Girls championship
1. Savannah Hawkins +12
2. Kerri-Anne Cook +13
3. Taylor Sargent +15
4. Marra Johnson +32
5. Sidnea Bellville +57
6. Maddie Erwin +65
7. Scarlett Albertson +79
WD - Molly McLean
WD - Brielle Milhoan
Boys 12 and Under
1. Wyatt Maynard +7
2. Parker O'Dell +15
3. Jude Walker +18
T-4. Malachi Flohr +20
T-4. Grant Winkler +20
6. Matthew Riggleman +29
7. Maddox Woollard +64
8. Ryder Higginbotham +68
9. Keenan Covich +79
Boys 13-14
1. Tommy Evans -3
2. Carson Higginbotham +1
T-3. Alex White +12
T-3. Andrew Pennybacker +12
5. Isaac Hayes +13
6. Gavin Martin +17
7. Lucas Riggleman +24
8. Tyler Beard +25
WD - Maddox Potter
WD - McCartney Hinkle
DQ - Grant Roush
Girls 10-14
1. Audrey Kerr +30
2. Madeline Potts +39
3. Victoria Singzon +55
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
