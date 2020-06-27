HUNTINGTON — It didn’t work earlier, almost didn’t get off in time and probably never should have worked at all.
213 Bootleg Screen.
The play that capped the greatest victory in the history of Marshall University football is the most-memorable of a plethora of astounding snaps the Thundering Herd has run. Randy Moss’ hurdle at Army. Chad Pennington’s pass to Eric Pinkerton to win the 1999 Mid-American Conference championship game. Willy Merrick’s field goal to win the 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national championship. All were tremendous. 213 Bootleg Screen, though, is special.
Reggie Oliver’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Terry Gardner on the left side of Fairfield Stadium’s south end on the last play of the Sept. 25, 1971 game gave the Young Thundering Herd a 15-13 upset of Xavier. Marshall’s first victory after the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash was its biggest.
Marshall took over at the Musketeers’ 48 with 1:18 to play.
“It had been cloudy, but then the clouds over the stadium were gone,” remembered Roger Hillis, a Marshall offensive lineman from Hazel Green, Alabama. “We pretty much knew we needed a miracle. Maybe that was a sign.”
Oliver threw 11-yard passes to Jarry Arrasmith and Kelly Sherwood, giving the Herd and its 13,000 fans hope. Time was the enemy, however, and the Young Herd had time for one more play from the Xavier 18. Assistant coach Red Dawson called 213 Bootleg Screen.
“We ran that play earlier in the game and it didn’t come off quite right,” Oliver said. “I don’t know what gave the coaches confidence to call it again.”
Oliver led Marshall to the line of scrimmage and called signals — almost waiting too long for the final “hut.”
“We were yelling on the sideline to snap the ball,” Young Herd head coach Jack Lengyel said. “It was snapped with one second left.”
Oliver, a sophomore from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, took the snap and rolled right. Most of the Musketeer defenders went with him. Oliver then stopped, whirled and threw left to Gardner. One Xavier defender stood between Gardner and the end zone, but Jack Crabtree, an offensive lineman from Tazewell, Virginia, leveled him, allowing the speedy fullback from Portsmouth, Ohio, to sprint to the end zone, head back and broad smile evident as he crossed the goal line.
Oliver said he was sure the Young Herd would score on the play.
“I’d completed 19 passes before that one,” Oliver said. “I knew we had good receivers and enough time to get a play off. It was all or nothing. They put a heavy rush on and a lot of them chased me on the bootleg fake. Then Jack made that incredible block and the rest was history.”
Hillis said words couldn’t express the emotions he and his teammates felt.
“I don’t think my feet touched the ground the rest of the day,” Hillis said. “I remember coach Lengyel saying we didn’t know how big a game we’d just won. I don’t think we did.”
Lengyel knew. So did the thousands of people who remained in the stadium celebrating.
“There were all those people still there,” Lengyel said. “People were hugging and crying and holding each other, not believing what had happened. The newspapers called it a miracle. It was a miracle.”
