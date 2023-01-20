South Point’s Carter Smith (3), left, readies to make a pass over top of Fairland’s Chase Allen (1) as the South Point High School boys basketball team takes on Fairland on Friday in South Point, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — In a pivotal Ohio Valley Conference tilt, the South Point boys basketball team had just enough in the tank to fend off Fairland, which had won back-to-back OVC titles.
Travis Wise watched his team jump out to a lead, have it trimmed to a possession and then close the door from the free-throw line at the end of the contest to come away with a regular season sweep of the Dragons.
“They’ve been there and for us to get to where we want to be and where they are at, we had to go through them,” Pointers coach Wise said of Fairland. “They have three losses compared to our one and that’s huge going forward.”
The Pointers scored the first seven points, which included a quick five from Caleb Lovely and Xander Dornon’s only field goal before Fairland rattled off the next eight points to take the lead, 8-7.
Lovely capped the first quarter with a layup and gave the home team a one-point advantage after the first eight minutes of play. In the opening minutes of the second quarter, things went back and forth until the two sides were knotted at 13 apiece.
From there, South Point went on a 9-0 scoring run, stretching the lead to nine before the scoring run was broken by a Brody Buchanan 3-pointer at the second quarter buzzer. The Dragons trailed by just six points at the break.
That’s when Jordan Ermalovich took command of the game, knocking down four 3-pointers in the quarter and supplying a dozen of South Point’s 15 points in the third quarter to help them stay in front of a scrappy Fairland squad.
“They weren’t guarding me at the volleyball line and I had already made one,” Ermalovich said. “If I make two, then I have to keep shooting them. If you’re hitting, you’re hitting.”
Fairland cut the lead to five points, 26-21, midway through the third quarter, but that’s when Ermalovich connected on back-to-back shots from distance to double the South Point lead from five to 10 points. The Pointers took an eight-point advantage into the final quarter, leading 36-28.
“For him to keep us where we wanted to be, since the offense was a little flat, and to stretch that lead going into the fourth (quarter) was huge,” Wise said. “If he doesn’t make them, then it’s a different ball game.”
With a six-point lead in the final frame, the Pointers seemed content to take the air out of the basketball, playing keep-away from the Dragons defense and expiring nearly 90 seconds off the clock but failing to score at the end of the possession.
On the other end, Fairland’s Will Davis knocked in a triple to trim the lead to 38-35, forcing the Pointers’ hand to pick up the pace again. But that’s as close as the Dragons got, as South Point closed the door by shooting a perfect 5 of 5 from the free throw line to close the door on a comeback.
“We’ve swept them now. We’re ahead of everybody by two games, so that was a huge win since they were in second (place),” Ermalovich said. “We got to come ready next week and get Gallia and Ironton, and if we get them, I think we’ve got (the OVC).”
South Point junior Caleb Lovely scored 12 points on limited minutes as he returned from an illness that kept him out of school and competition for an extended period of time. He returned to school Friday and now stands just eight points away from reaching the 1,000-point milestone.
