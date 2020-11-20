ASHLAND -- Three-time Kentucky all-state golfer Kate Hanni of Ashland signed with Winthrop University.
Hanni, who said she will major in marketing, twice shot 69 this season, despite a nerve problem in her elbow that affected her swing. The injury didn't deter Hanni, but nothing much does. She is known for her even-keeled, even stoic demeaner on the course. The lack of emotion has benefitted Hanni, helping her avoid the ups and downs in a game known for them.
"It clicked for me," Hanni said of her visit to Winthrop, located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. "It felt like home."
Hanni was heavily recruited. When Eagles coach Kasay Gambrell offered a scholarship, Hanni accepted and canceled other scheduled visits.
Hanni helped the Kittens to the region championship as a senior and made the state tournament five consecutive seasons. She said she particularly is thankful to land a scholarship in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that significantly has altered recruiting.
Hanni is known for her prowess on the course and giving heart off it. She began "Birdies 'fore' Bucks," which raised more than $2,000 for The Giving Tree charity which provides Christmas gifts for disadvantaged children. She accepted donations for every birdie she made during the season.
Winthrop finished 8-16 last season and finished ninth in the 11-team Big South Conference.
LEWIS TO A-B: Autumn Lewis is an animal on the court and wants to take care of critters off it.
The Cabell Midland High School girls basketball star signed a National Letter of Intent with Alderson Broaddus University on Thursday. She picked the Battlers over offers from Glenville State, WVU Tech, Kentucky Christian, Agnes Scott and Alice Lloyd, among others.
"I really like their style of play," Lewis said. "I talked a lot about what I want to do in the future and they'll be strong in helping me get into veterinary medicine."
A 5-foot-11 senior center averaged 12.5 points and 8 rebounds per game last season in helping the Knights go 19-7 and win the Class AAA Region IV title.
"We couldn't be more proud," Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said. "It's been a pleasure to have Autumn for four years. She's irreplaceable. She brings such a great work ethic and is a coach's dream. A-B is getting a great addition."
YELLOW JACKETS ADD DILLOW: On Thursday, Coal Grove High School multisport star Addi Dillow signed to play softball at West Virginia State University. An all-Ohio Valley Conference selection in softball, basketball and volleyball, Dillow not only had her pick of schools, but sports.
GREEN'S CLINE TO SSU: Green High School softball standout Rachel Cline signed with Shawnee State University. The Bobcats catcher batted .470 with a .530 on base percentage as a junior. She hit two home runs and drove in 34 runs. She made no errors.