HUNTINGTON -- Seventeen high school and 17 middle school teams are scheduled to compete Saturday morning in the Dutch Miller Cross Country Invitational at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
The event, co-hosted by Huntington High and Wayne High, begins at 8:30 a.m. with high school boys, followed at 9 a.m. by high school girls. Middle school boys are set to run at 9:45 a.m., with the girls going at 10:15 a.m.
"(Coach Jeanette) Rutherford and I began this meet last year with the goal to put on a quality cross-country meet and we have been working hard to build it to one of the top meets in the area," said HHS coach Justin Cox. "The layout and the width of the course allow for a large field. We appreciate Dutch Miller Auto helping us out this year as a sponsor which allows us to continue to grow the quality of the meet."
High school teams slated to participate include, Buffalo, Cabell Midland, Covenant, Huntington High, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg South, Poca, Ravenswood, Ripley, Scott, Sissonville, Huntington St. Joe, South Charleston, Spring Valley, Wayne and Winfield. Middle school teams include, Barboursville, Ceredo-Kenova, Covenant, Fairland, George Washington, Hamlin, Huntington High, Huntington East, Hurricane, Madison, McKinley, Milton, Poca, Ravenswood, Huntington St. Joe, Wayne and Winfield.
“This should be a quality field of teams and runners for the first meet of the season which should make for an exciting event," Rutherford said of the boys teams. "Preseason rankings don’t mean much this early in the year but they do show the quality of teams we are expecting. According to the preseason RUNWV rankings on the boys side we have two of the top five AAA teams coming in with Hurricane and Cabell Midland along with Winfield who is the number two team ranked in class AA and Buffalo a number three ranked team in class A."
Rutherford said she is enthused about the girls field.
"The girls competition should be even stronger with three teams ranked in the top five of class AAA in Ripley, Cabell Midland and Hurricane along with last year’s class AA state runner-up in Winfield and Wayne which is currently ranked in the top five of class AA.” Rutherford said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.