There was much talk about Marshall finding its identity against Albany last week. Did it happen?

The Thundering Herd got closer to doing so on the defensive side than offense in a 21-17 win over Albany. Coach Charles Huff seemed content in keeping the game plan vanilla on both sides, though, as he continued to evaluate personnel, with 40 new additions to the team. There were mental faux pas for both the offense and defense against Albany, showing where improvements must happen in order to compete against FBS programs. With a more advanced game plan, the Herd will learn more about itself against ECU than it did from the Great Danes.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

