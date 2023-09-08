There was much talk about Marshall finding its identity against Albany last week. Did it happen?
The Thundering Herd got closer to doing so on the defensive side than offense in a 21-17 win over Albany. Coach Charles Huff seemed content in keeping the game plan vanilla on both sides, though, as he continued to evaluate personnel, with 40 new additions to the team. There were mental faux pas for both the offense and defense against Albany, showing where improvements must happen in order to compete against FBS programs. With a more advanced game plan, the Herd will learn more about itself against ECU than it did from the Great Danes.
What does the Herd offense need to do in order to start faster than it did against the Great Danes?
Keeping the game plan simple will go a long way against the Pirates, who surrendered 30 points to Michigan last week. Where was ECU exposed the most? In the passing game. Cam Fancher and the Herd must throw the ball efficiently and down the field on occasion in order to keep the ball moving against a unit that has been stout against the run. They have the wide receivers to do so, but only took one true deep shot last week, which was intended for DeMarcus Harris but incomplete.
What other running backs could see action behind Rasheen Ali for Marshall?
The junior running back is a great weapon to have, but ECU has gotten much better against the run since Ali ran wild for 189 yards and three touchdowns on the Pirates in 2021. If he stalls at any point, Ethan Payne might see a handful of snaps. AJ Turner also is a versatile weapon but didn't see any playing time against Albany last week and wasn't listed on the two-deep for this week's contest.
How will the Herd react to what's expected to be a large crowd at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium?
Much of the Marshall roster has played in front of a large crowd at the collegiate level, but Saturday's game will be played in a stadium that's about 60% larger than the Herd's home field. Composure is key and Huff's team hasn't been rattled before in similar situations (see Notre Dame, 2022). He usually has them ready for the moment.
Was Michigan that good, or does ECU have a long way to go?
Six eggs in one basket and a half-dozen in the other. The Wolverines, who entered the year ranked No. 2, are talented and boast a Heisman Trophy hopeful at running back and a special talent in JJ McCarthy at quarterback. The Pirates defense allowed 30 points and the offense only mustered up three, kicking a field goal on the last play of the game. ECU's leading receiver was a running back, and the Pirates played the game with two quarterbacks. Defensively, they are experienced and disciplined, but the offense is a far cry from what it was in previous years.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
