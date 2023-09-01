The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Marshall Herd athletics logo.jpg

BLOX Marshall Herd athletics logo.jpg

How high is the bar set for the 2023 Thundering Herd?

Nine wins, including five straight and a bowl victory to end the 2022 season? The bar is set pretty high for the Thundering Herd entering a new season in which it should compete for the Sun Belt East Division crown and ultimately the league title. The foundation is there, the culture is there; now Marshall just needs consistency in execution. That's what it will take to finish higher than their predicted fourth position (voted by SBC coaches). With three of the first four games at home, Marshall has a chance to establish some momentum in the early going, an opportunity it didn't have last season by playing three of the first four on the road.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you