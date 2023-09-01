How high is the bar set for the 2023 Thundering Herd?
Nine wins, including five straight and a bowl victory to end the 2022 season? The bar is set pretty high for the Thundering Herd entering a new season in which it should compete for the Sun Belt East Division crown and ultimately the league title. The foundation is there, the culture is there; now Marshall just needs consistency in execution. That's what it will take to finish higher than their predicted fourth position (voted by SBC coaches). With three of the first four games at home, Marshall has a chance to establish some momentum in the early going, an opportunity it didn't have last season by playing three of the first four on the road.
Where will new defensive coordinator Jason Semore coach from, the press box or the sideline?
Marshall's first-year DC said he's done both and that it would be something the Herd experimented with during fall camp to see if he would coach from field level or upstairs in the booth. It's not been uncommon for the Herd's DC to be on the sideline, and Semore will be no different. Charles Huff said it allows for a better connection between Semore and the players, and Semore himself said he likes being right there with the guys in the heat of competition instead of sitting high in the box.
Will the new video board project be complete by game day?
It's the new focal point of the stadium, but even though the video board itself is turned on and will display new graphics/animations and the new sound system will be up and running for Herd fans in attendance Saturday, there is still more to come in order for the entire project to be completed. Instead of exposed steel at the base and back, fans can expect to see tension banners and a fully enclosed structure by the second home game against Virginia Tech on Sept. 23. It's close, but not quite done.
Which Herd position group has the most to prove against Albany?
Special teams. The most inconsistent group from a year ago hasn't experienced many personnel changes. Punter John McConnell and placekicker Rece Verhoff left much to be desired at times in 2022. There was more competition in the special teams group this offseason, and this is their first chance to prove that it's paid off. Look for these position groups to be put to the test in the opener. They've got something to prove.
What can Marshall gain from playing an FCS program in Week 1?
Does it prove much? Maybe not. Does it confirm to the Herd its abilities? Certainly. A win over the Great Danes might be expected from fans as Marshall opens the season, but, let's be real, they'll probably leave unimpressed if the Herd wins by less than 30 points. A win by any margin will be a plus, though. Flashback to last year, when the Herd beat up on Norfolk State 52-3. Think that didn't help their confidence heading into a Week 2 road game at Notre Dame? After the game Saturday, Huff will know what his team is capable of and, hey, maybe he'll even release a depth chart for Week 2.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
