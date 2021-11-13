What will the emotions be like this weekend when Marshall hosts UAB?
In addition to this being the annual ‘75’ game, which brings its own set of emotions in regards to the history of Marshall’s football program, this is also a rematch of the 2020 Conference USA Championship Game, which also brings a different dynamic because of Marshall’s all-around struggles in the loss to the Blazers.
What is Marshall’s biggest concern as it enters the game?
From an opponent’s perspective, it is the matchup. UAB coach Bill Clark brings a disciplined team into Huntington, as was shown in the C-USA title game last season. The Blazers will be content with salting the game away and using its methodical ground attack and solid defense while waiting for Marshall to make mistakes. Mistakes have been a big issue for the Herd in 2021 so this game will test Marshall from all angles.
What does Marshall have to improve on the most to get a win on Saturday?
It’s all about the interior for the Herd. UAB can use a power ground attack to gash the Herd up the middle or if the Herd brings safeties into the equation, the Blazers can use its stretch attack in the run game to capitalize on poor angles. Defensively, Marshall’s run defense — last in Conference USA — will be tested in every facet. The Herd must get stops in early downs to force UAB out of its comfort zone.
Who is/are Marshall’s most important player(s) this week?
Offensively, the onus is on quarterback Grant Wells, who will have to be patient and make the easy throws while erasing the demons of a 2020 Conference USA Championship in which he did not complete a pass until the third quarter. Wells needs to find a rhythm early with some short or intermediate throws and not make mistakes against a UAB defense that wants to force him into plenty. This game will show exactly how much Wells has grown in a year.
If Marshall is to top UAB on Saturday, it must …
… limit its mistakes. Whether turnovers or penalties, Marshall has to be crisp (think first half against North Texas) to take down a UAB team that could be a matchup problem, given what they employ on both sides of the football. Marshall can still win and give up rushing yards to the Blazers due to the nature of the Herd offense, but if the Herd turns the ball over two times or more, it’s chances at winning diminish significantly. The Herd must also win one-on-one battles on the outside, both offensively and defensively in what should be an exciting game.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
