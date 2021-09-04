What can be expected from the first Marshall game under head coach Charles Huff?
First off, there couldn’t be a bigger contrast of styles for Huff’s first game, which sends him within an hour of home to start his head coaching career. The uptempo, aggressive nature of Huff on both sides of the ball will be countered by the methodical, disciplined attack of Navy under head coach Ken Niumatalolo. There will be hiccups and mistakes on both sides as the new year gets underway, but it should be nothing short of entertaining as the Huff era gets started for the Herd.
Given the contrast of styles, what is Marshall’s main focus in its first game?
Discipline. Navy simply doesn’t make mistakes. It’s why they are one of the least penalized teams in the country and also why they choose the methodical, consistent route. That style of football means Marshall’s possessions will decrease, which magnifies any type of mishap — whether turnover or penalty. Marshall must stay disciplined in its assignments — especially on the defensive side of the football — while also maximizing the opportunities that it has to walk out of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with a win.
What is the eye-opening statistic that pops out about this game?
Navy wasn’t able to establish the run last year. Normally, when you mention that about a team, it isn’t that big of surprise because there tend to be off years. What happened last year with Navy simply doesn’t happen to the Midshipmen. Navy’s 177.2 yards per game last year were less than half the year before. It also was the first time since the 2001 season that the Midshipmen averaged fewer than 200 yards per game. The 177.2 yards rushing per game were the fewest since 1994 when the Midshipmen rushed for 55.7 yards per game after fielding an aerial attack under head coach George Chaump, who had previously been at Marshall. Chaump left the Herd in 1989 to coach Navy, where he stayed from 1990-94.
What player(s) is/are the key to the game for Marshall on Saturday?
As I looked up and down Navy’s lineup, there are plenty of talented players, including linebacker Diego Fagot, who was a preseason All-American, as dubbed by Phil Steele Publications. However, the player who stood out to me as the guy who will impact the game the most is Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage. At 6-4, 220 pounds, Gammage’s NFL size makes him a key target for Grant Wells as Marshall transitions to a more pass-first offense. In looking at Navy’s secondary, the cornerbacks are somewhat undersized with Michael McMorris (5-9, 173) and Jamal Glenn (5-11, 181). Gammage’s presence — even when not catching the ball — will impact the game as Navy looks to take Marshall’s top passing threat away. Gammage could have a big game statistically, but also could add to his importance as a decoy as well.
What is the toughest thing about facing Navy for Marshall?
Any time a new coach opens, there are going to be rough patches. But going up against a team as fundamentally sound and disciplined as Navy magnifies everything. If Marshall gets a penalty, it plays right into Navy’s hands. If Marshall has a turnover, they might not see the ball again for six or seven minutes. If the Herd misses a defensive assignment, it is the difference between a one or two-yard gain and Navy taking a run untouched to the house. It is a slipper slope for a coach in his first game, but that is what Huff is facing on Saturday. Add in the first time that the Middies can be at Navy-Memorial Marine Corps Stadium since 2019 and the atmosphere will be a raucous environment — one of the most unique in college football. Marshall has several mental hurdles that it will have to overcome on Saturday to get out of Annapolis with a win.
— Grant Traylor