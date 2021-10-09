How close is Marshall to turning the corner in this losing streak?
Marshall head coach Charles Huff may be channeling his inner Aaron Rodgers and say ‘Relax.’ Even though Marshall sits at 2-3, Huff maintains that no one has beaten the Herd yet ... and he’s right. Marshall’s own mistakes have been their undoing. The Herd played really well against App State in a one-point loss and then still was within striking distance despite six (?!?) turnovers against Middle Tennessee.
Okay. We get it, but can Marshall overcome the constant turnover issues to see success again?
If ever there is a get-right week for the Herd, it is this week. Through five games, Old Dominion has forced just three turnovers and the back-end of the defense is decent, but not that good. While they haven’t allowed many yards, the secondary has given up 11 touchdowns without registering an interception.
What is Marshall’s biggest concern from Old Dominion?
While Old Dominion has not been able to force turnovers, the special teams has gotten the job done with four blocked punts, which has served them well. Marshall had a blocked punt against them last week at Middle Tennessee, so the Herd really needs to lock in on special teams and not allow any creases that could result in a momentum-swinging play.
Who is the key to Marshall’s success on Saturday?
At the end of the day, it comes down to the play of Grant Wells, who has to make better decisions in the score zones. This game is an opportunity for Wells to really get right with his wide receivers. The front-seven of the Monarchs is good, so Marshall will likely challenge the secondary as much as it can. It is a secondary that has not necessarily been up to the task when challenged this season.
What is one interesting dynamic about this game for fans to check for?
The pre-game meeting between the head coaches. Marshall’s Charles Huff and Old Dominion’s Ricky Rahne are former colleagues at Penn State and close friends. As Huff explained, they are also the ultimate competitors, so while there may be a few minutes of pleasantries, Huff said there may be as much smack-talk as anything. That’s interesting at the very least.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.