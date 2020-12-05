For the second time this season, Marshall had a 3-week gap between games. The Herd did well the first time. How will this one go?
Marshall may come out a little rusty after this particular layoff because, with the 50th anniversary, there was also an emotional attachment to that game. With so much put into that game, an extended stoppage following it could leave the team a little flat, which is a concern. Also, the Herd has been in Huntington for more than six straight months without a break. That last break came after a big win for the Herd early in the season when adrenaline was high. This is a totally different scenario that will take plenty of focus for the Herd to overcome.
What concerns are there in terms of Rice?
Make no mistake, the Owls are a very good football team. Furthermore, Rice is a team that is hungry for games, having only played three so far this season. Quarterback Mike Collins, wide receiver Austin Trammell and linebacker Blaze Alldredge are three of the league’s best, and they will look to showcase their talents against Marshall, who is considered the best team in the league.
If there is one word that will define this contest, what would it be?
Physical. Both teams pride themselves on toughness and there is plenty of that to go around at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday. Rice plays a punishing brand of offense that will challenge Marshall’s defense, as defensive back Nazeeh Johnson pointed out earlier in the week. Expect both defenses to come out in an effort to set the tone with their physicality, which could make for a chirpy battle in the cross-divisional matchup.
What is Marshall’s biggest concern on Saturday?
Focus. The Herd, ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Polls this week, has all the pressure on it. There are plenty of distractions — rankings, Senior Day, COVID-19 — and so the Herd has to do its best job of locking in this week. Rice can play lose with nothing to lose, and that is the game within the game: Can Marshall handle the pressure of the spotlight? The team couldn’t last year in a similar situation at Charlotte, and it cost them a chance at an East Division title.
Who are the most critical pieces to the game for Marshall?
Without doubt, the Herd safeties have the most crucial job on Saturday. The Herd has to get its safeties up in run support against the power look of Rice’s offense, but they also have to react well due to Collins’ accuracy in the play-action passing game. Johnson and Brandon Drayton have to stay in position and not allow the Owls to use their aggressiveness to the ball against them by getting them out of position on play-action situations. If they don’t get their eyes right, Collins and Trammell will have a big day and it will be a dogfight at the Joan.