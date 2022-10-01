How can the offense turn things around against Gardner-Webb?
The Marshall offensive line has given up nine sack in the past two games, which has crippled the air attack for Marshall and caused them to become one dimensional. In the last six quarters, Marshall’s offense has reached the end zone only twice. That has to change for Marshall to get back into a rhythm in the pass game.
Will the home crowd provide extra motivation to perform well after being on the road for three weeks?
The attendance at Marshall football games always seems to fluctuate with the team’s performance. Coming off two consecutive losses to Bowling Green and Troy, and with remnants of Hurricane Ian expected to roll in Saturday, don’t expect the crowd to be much of a factor, despite this being the first home game in nearly a month.
How involved will Cam Fancher be in the offensive game plan this week?
Fancher has appeared in each of the Herd’s four games this season and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon. If the Herd executes well, this game should be in hand by the second half and Fancher will likely see significant reps. Against FCS opponent Norfolk State, Marshall rotated six quarterbacks into the game.
Who is a player to watch for Gardner-Webb?
Janathian Turner is second on the team in tackles (26) and has a knack for getting in the backfield, something that has plagued the Herd in recent weeks. He’s the team leader in sacks with 2.5 and has 4.5 tackles for loss. He excels against the run and is a big part of Gardner-Webb’s interior pass rush.
Will the secondary be able to regroup against the Runnin’ Bulldogs?
Gardner-Webb has faced one other FBS opponent this season, taking Coastal Carolina to the wire in a 31-27 loss in Week 2. In that game, the Runnin’ Bulldogs threw for over 400 yards and gashed the Chanticleers secondary. That spells trouble for a defense that has given up an average of 300 yards the past two games.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
