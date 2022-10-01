The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

How can the offense turn things around against Gardner-Webb?

The Marshall offensive line has given up nine sack in the past two games, which has crippled the air attack for Marshall and caused them to become one dimensional. In the last six quarters, Marshall’s offense has reached the end zone only twice. That has to change for Marshall to get back into a rhythm in the pass game.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

