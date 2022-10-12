The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Web GameDay Five Points blox icon.jpg
Buy Now

Can Khalan Laborn continue to produce at a high while taking high volume reps for the Herd?

Marshall head coach Charles Huff isn’t worried about the workload running back Khalan Laborn has carried on his shoulders through the first five games of the season. In three of those five games, the senior has touched the ball at least 30 times. Marshall is 2-1 in those games. The Florida State transfer has been a star for the Herd offense and has made the absence of Rasheen Ali seem small. He’s likely in line for another 20 to 25 carries against Louisiana.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you