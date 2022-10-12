Can Khalan Laborn continue to produce at a high while taking high volume reps for the Herd?
Marshall head coach Charles Huff isn’t worried about the workload running back Khalan Laborn has carried on his shoulders through the first five games of the season. In three of those five games, the senior has touched the ball at least 30 times. Marshall is 2-1 in those games. The Florida State transfer has been a star for the Herd offense and has made the absence of Rasheen Ali seem small. He’s likely in line for another 20 to 25 carries against Louisiana.
With starting quarterback Chandler Fields sidelined with an injury, what can Marshall expect to see from backup Ben Wooldridge?
One look at the quarterback situation for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and one might see many similarities to that of Marshall. Both Fields and Wooldridge have appeared in each game this season, as have Henry Colombi and Cam Fancher for the Herd. That makes the loss of Fields sting a little less for Louisiana who will call on the Fresno State transfer to make his first start for the Ragin’ Cajuns Wednesday. Wooldridge’s play is similar to Fancher in that he can throw and run and Marshall should be well prepared to defend it.
Will fresh legs help Marshall’s offensive line be more effective against another active defensive front?
Something has to give. For the first two weeks of the year, the offensive line seemed solid in wins against Norfolk State and Notre Dame but the cracks have shown and even started to expand, which has put the entire Marshall offense in a bind. The struggles go beyond just blocking. Cedrice Paillant and Trent Holler have each split starts at right guard, the group as a whole has been heavily penalized in recent weeks and created too many third-and-long scenarios for the team to be successful. A few extra days off might help the offensive line hit the reset button and regroup.
What kind of atmosphere should be expected Wednesday night at the Joan?
The game has been advertised as a ‘Black Out’ and there’s plenty of excitement from the fan base to get a look at the new black helmets that will debut against Louisiana. Charles Huff said last week he expects the game to be sold out, and it’s entirely possible given the reduce capacity of Joan C. Edwards Stadium this season. If 30,475 fans fill the stands Wednesday night, the atmosphere will be special for the Herd’s first Sun Belt home game. The crowd, at a minimum, should be 28,000 strong.
What is at stake for both Marshall and Louisiana Wednesday night?
A loss could be detrimental to either team’s hopes to play for a Sun Belt Conference championship. The Ragin’ Cajuns lost their first two league games by a combined seven points and a third league loss would put them well behind in the West division. After falling to Troy in their SBC opener, Marshall is in search of its first league win as the Herd tries to keep pace with Coastal Carolina in the East division, who won their first two games in SBC play. With a matchup with the Chanticleers looming, a Marshall win would make the Oct. 29 matchup even more intriguing.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
