What is the feel of Marshall’s team after last week’s loss to East Carolina?
Marshall coach Charles Huff was pleased with his team’s effort and with their ability to be in the right spots upon watching film after the loss. In the end, Huff said it came down to execution and the Pirates making more plays. Huff’s tone was one of promise, even though the Herd blew a 17-point home lead in the fourth. Marshall has veteran players who have dealt with disappointment, but it is certainly a unique scenario that bears watching.
Will Marshall’s loss last weekend to East Carolina play a role on Thursday with the short turn-around?
Simply put, Marshall cannot afford to be thinking about last week’s loss or they will get blown out at Kidd-Brewer Stadium on Thursday. The Mountaineers have few weaknesses and feature some top-tier talent, which will be the Herd’s toughest test of the season. The mental aspect of the loss will be a challenge, but it pales in comparison to the caliber of team the Herd will face on the field on Thursday — an App State team that is lethal at home.
What makes App State such a tough team?
App State is a complete team with few weaknesses and the balance of their play makes for a swagger that few teams within the Group of Five possess. The Mountaineers are tough in the trenches, have playmakers in the backfield, receivers that complement each other and a stout defense that returns nine or 10 starters from last year. Beating them means not making mistakes, which has been a problem for the Herd in the early going of 2021.
Who will be a key factor for the Herd on Saturday?
Marshall cornerback Steven Gilmore is a player who has shown up in big games before. Last season, Gilmore rallied back from a pair of pass interference penalties against App State to record a key interception late in the second quarter. With Marshall firing pressure from all angles against App State, Gilmore and the secondary have to do a much better job of separating the ball from the receivers. App State’s receivers are better than East Carolina’s and the Pirates’ pass-catchers were able to make plays down the stretch to win. It will be a tough task on Thursday.
Who does Marshall have to slow down on Thursday to get the win?
Marshall cannot let App State’s running backs get into a rhythm and balance out the offense. That especially means Camerun Peoples, who is a talented back with big-play capabilities. Marshall’s defensive front has to get push against a strong offensive line for the Mountaineers and get into the backfield to limit the run game.