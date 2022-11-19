While both are out of the running for a Sun Belt East division title, each is playing for bowl eligibility on Saturday when they renew an old Southern Conference rivalry. Marshall has won the last four meetings, but the Eagles are 2-1 when playing at Paulson Stadium. The loser of this one remains one win away from bowl eligibility with just one regular season game.
Is the load Khalan Laborn has carried this year weighing on him?
In two of the last three games, Khalan Laborn has been kept mostly in check, rushing for over 100 yards only once in that span. Fancher’s ability to run has taken some carries away from the senior who appeared to be battling some discomfort last game. Coach Huff laughed it off when asked about any lingering ailments for Laborn, comparing him to Jim Brown in that he’ll always be ready to reenter the game even if it appears he’s slowing down.
So, where is Henry Colombi?
It wouldn’t be appropriate to call Marshall’s starting quarterback for the first six games of the season a benchwarmer, because you won’t find him sitting down much during the game. Though he’s been relegated to a backup role, the transfer from Texas Tech remains involved in more of a mentorship role than anything, though Huff maintained that there are still a few plays in the playbook with his name on them.
Who is a player to watch for the Thundering Herd?
With Talik Keaton still nursing an injury, other young wide receivers have been able to step up and take those reps. One player in particular who has been targeted more frequently in recent weeks is EJ Horton, who started the year on the scout team. He’s got chemistry with the quarterback Fancher, having worked extensively with each other in practice.
Georgia Southern can throw the ball, but how about the run game?
The Eagles aren’t too shabby in that department either, though the success of Kyle Vantrease can often overshadow the reliable ground attack Georgia Southern has, it doesn’t take away it’s effectiveness. Jalen White has carried 149 times for 771 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Gerald Green has run 86 times for nearly 500 yards and six scores. It’s a nice 1-2 punch that each average about five yards per carry.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
