How is the health of Marshall quarterback Grant Wells?
Wells was cleared by the team doctors from concussion-like symptoms which kept him out of the rest of the game during the loss to Western Kentucky. However, the blindside hit from WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone also left Wells with sore ribs, which could impact his ability to pass. Especially with Louisiana being one of the nation’s leading teams in sacks, it is something to keep an eye on when Wells takes a shot while delivering a pass.
What can Marshall fans expect from Louisiana?
Plenty of balance. The Ragin’ Cajuns are one of the most complete teams in college football and their statistical data proves such. In terms of yardage, it is a near split with Louisiana throwing for 2,307 yards while passing for 2,572. The Ragin’ Cajuns also feature two running backs with at least 775 yards and eight touchdowns each in Chris Smith and Montrell Henderson. Quarterback Levi Lewis also spreads the wealth with nine different receivers averaging at least one catch per game.
What is the most vital aspect of success for the Herd?
Marshall’s defensive front will have to play its best game of the season to keep Louisiana from chewing the clock, much like what UAB did in its 21-14 win over the Herd in Huntington. There are many similarities between the Ragin’ Cajuns and the Blazers, so Marshall must cage Lewis in and not let him escape the pocket. Marshall must also get off the field on third down and take advantage of turnover opportunities.
Who has to step up for Marshall to get a win on Saturday?
For me, it’s defensive end Elijah Alston. The injury to defensive end Sam Burton and the potential first-half suspension of defensive end Owen Porter means the Herd will be thin at the end spots, at least for a half. That is a dangerous situation with Lewis’ ability to run the zone-read well and his athleticism once to the outside. Alston will have to team with Koby Cumberlander to keep contain and not let Lewis get outside of them, which would result in extended plays and difficulty on the secondary.
What does Marshall have to do to win?
The Herd has to play its cleanest game of the year and play like it has nothing to lose. All the pressure is on Louisiana, the nationally-ranked team who has won 12 straight. There is a perfect storm for the Herd with Louisiana losing head coach Billy Napier to Florida and many reports stating the Ragin’ Cajuns were slighted by facing a 7-5 Marshall team who hasn’t defeated a team with a winning record. Marshall should have a big chip on its shoulder as it looks to send a message to its future Sun Belt Conference foes by knocking off the league champ in the New Orleans Bowl.