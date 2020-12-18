Marshall is coming off of major adversity after a late-season loss to Rice knocked the Herd from the rankings. How do you expect Marshall to respond?
For a younger team, there may be some doubts and questions lingering, but the Herd is a veteran team with guys who have played in a lot of games. Many have waited their entire career to get to a C-USA Championship and the focus will be on doing just that. The veterans need to make plays in support of quarterback Grant Wells to get him into a groove early after his five-interception performance against Rice.
Speaking of Wells, what is one thing he must learn on going into this one?
Wells has to find ways to make the easy throws and methodically move the team down the field. UAB has given up just one completion of 40 or more yards, so the deep ball is lurking for trouble. UAB will test Wells’ patience in the pocket and within the scheme and the freshman has to find a way to deliver against one of FBS’ top pass defenses.
How dangerous a team is UAB?
Bill Clark does a great job with maximizing his team’s strengths, which are running the football and having a defense that keeps everything in front of them. That’s why — even with a depleted lineup last week — the Blazers saw success against Rice. UAB lulled Rice to sleep and hit three or four big plays that turned the tide before they let their defense take care of the rest.
What is one factor that Marshall needs to take full advantage of?
The weather. It should be about 35-40 degrees on Friday night, which is the norm for the Herd late in the season. Prior to last week’s game in Houston against Rice, UAB had not played in six weeks, so the Blazers are not accustomed to cold weather, which will be an adjustment. As a fair point, Marshall did not fare well in cold weather during its first contest in it either — the loss to Rice. However, that cold — especially if Marshall can put together drives against the UAB defense — could impact the Blazers and serve as a potential game-changer.
Who is someone on each side of the football that can be a difference-maker for the Herd?
Offensively, I think this week, it is Xavier Gaines. Marshall started early with Gaines catching passes and somewhat went away from him in the loss to Rice. With UAB trying to keep everything underneath, Gaines and his versatility in passing situations could become critical for the Herd to loosen up the box against the run. Defensively, this is a game built for Darius Hodge and his athleticism. He is strong enough to ward off offensive linemen to contribute against the run, but athletic enough to give trouble to what is a huge UAB offensive front. The skill set of those two can wreak havoc on UAB.