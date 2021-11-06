What is at stake for both teams on Saturday?
You never like to say one game is more important than any other, but there is a different level for this matchup when it comes to the grand scheme of the Conference USA season. The winner of this game takes some added momentum into a final stretch in which both teams have a rough stretch to end the 2021 campaign. In terms of the Conference USA East Division, this game is the most important of the year.
So there’s plenty of league importance for this one, but what else gives this game a different feel?
These teams simply don’t like each other and the fact that it may be the last matchup between the teams for the foreseeable future means both will be amped up. Add in the fact that Marshall has a large Florida contingent headed back to their home state and it hits a higher level. Perhaps the biggest internal motivational aspect, however, is that Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and wide receivers coach Clint Trickett were both at FAU last season. Not only do the coaches have some juice, but the players know the coaches’ personal feel, which causes them to play harder as well. The end result is pure entertainment.
What is a critical aspect for Marshall on Saturday?
In addition to taking care of the ball, Marshall’s defensive line must do a good job of containing FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry and not over-pursuing him on the blitz, which allows him outside of the pocket. It is a difficult task because of Perry’s athleticism, but also because it’s a complete 180 from the mindset of last week against FIU quarterback Max Bortenschlager, whom the Herd was trying to force out of the pocket. It is a critical component of Saturday’s matchup.
Who is Marshall’s most important player on Saturday?
Marshall linebacker Abraham Beauplan. In a game where momentum plays will be pivotal, Beauplan has the knack to come up with those big plays on the defensive end. Whether it is getting to Perry in the backfield or containing Ford, Beauplan will be a pivotal part of Marshall’s defensive success.
Who from FAU does Marshall have to shut down to be successful?
Running back Johnny Ford. The 5-foot-5 speedster is a nightmare in the open field, so Marshall simply can’t give him any. The Herd has struggled at making open-field tackles at times this year, so that weakness needs to go away this week or the Owls could see some big plays in behind the Herd defense. If Marshall eliminates the missed tackles and big plays, life will be hard for FAU.